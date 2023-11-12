Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lal Salaam teaser OUT: Rajnikanth to have stellar cameo in Aishwarya Rajnikanth directorial

    The teaser for 'Lal Salaam' unveils Rajinikanth's special appearance as Moideen Bhai, stealing the show in the Tamil sports drama. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in rival roles

    Lal Salaam teaser OUT: Rajnikanth to have stellar cameo in Aishwarya Rajnikanth directorial ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    The highly anticipated teaser of the upcoming Tamil sports drama, 'Lal Salaam,' has been unveiled, much to the delight of fans eagerly awaiting Rajinikanth's return to the big screen. The film, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions, features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in pivotal roles, with Rajinikanth making a special appearance as Moideen Bhai.

    Despite having just a cameo role, Rajinikanth steals the spotlight in the teaser, making it a perfect Diwali treat for his dedicated fanbase. The narrative revolves around two rival groups led by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, where even a cricket match transforms into a fierce battle. The chaos ensues, and religion becomes a significant factor in the conflict. Rajinikanth's character intervenes, emphasizing the importance of not intertwining religion with sports.

    The film's title, 'Lal Salaam,' suggests a theme of solidarity or salute, and the teaser hints at intense rivalry and conflict between the two groups. The sports drama is set against the backdrop of a cricket match, portraying it as more than just a game but a symbol of war between the rival factions.

    Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film boasts the musical prowess of renowned composer A. R. Rahman. 'Lal Salaam' is scheduled for a theatrical release during Pongal 2024, although the specific date is yet to be announced. With Rajinikanth's charismatic presence and the intriguing storyline teased in the trailer, the film is poised to be a significant cinematic event for Tamil cinema enthusiasts.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo confirm in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer; Read more

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 EP 4: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt iconic 'bhabhi-nanad' duo makes appearance

    Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor pose at Kareena Kapoor's birthday bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan too attends ATG

    Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor pose at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan too attends

    Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo confirm in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer; Read more ATG

    Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo confirm in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets scolding from Salman Khan for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets scolding from Salman Khan for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif

    Tiger 3 LEAKED: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent websites RBA

    Tiger 3 LEAKED: Salman, Katrina Kaif's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    football Harry Kane's brace powers Bayern Munich to the top after win over Heidenheim osf

    Harry Kane's brace powers Bayern Munich to the top after win over Heidenheim

    cricket Shubman Gill's spectacular 95m six against Netherlands stuns Rohit Sharma (WATCH) osf

    Shubman Gill's spectacular 95m six against Netherlands stuns Rohit Sharma (WATCH)

    PM Narendra Modi celebrates 'festival of lights' with forces at Lepcha near China border

    'Diwali is where troops are...' PM Modi celebrates festival of lights with forces near China border (PHOTOS)

    Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Happy Diwali to his fans shares photo clicked by Indian on iPhone 15 Pro Max See photo gcw

    Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes 'Happy Diwali' to his fans, shares photo clicked by Indian iPhone 15 user; See photo

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-625 November 12 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-625 November 12 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more HERE

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon