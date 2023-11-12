Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tiger 3: Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo confirm in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer; Read more

    Tiger 3 released today and Hrithik Roshan's cameo as 'Kabir' of 'War' is has been confirmed as numerous video's of the clip has gone viral on Twitter

    The much anticipated Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif released with great fan-fare today. This is the third installment of the Tiger series after 'Ek tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. It's a part of the YRF spy-universe which also include Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, Shah Rukh Khan as 'Pathaan' in as 'Pathaan'. 

    Ever since YRF announced Tiger 3, speculation has been rife with whether there will be Kabir and Pathaan's appearance in the movie. The buzz mills got further fuels when Tiger appeared at a cameo earlier this year in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan'.

    This strategic integration of Hrithik Roshan into the YRF Spy Universe hints at a masterful plan to weave together the narratives of super spies in a crossover event of epic proportions. Fans can't help but speculate about the potential collaborations, alliances, and conflicts that may arise as these formidable characters converge within the cinematic universe.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3 REVIEW: Will Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film, become a blockbuster? Read this

    As the leaked cameo clip continues to circulate across social media platforms, it has sparked fervent discussions and theories among fans, adding an extra layer of anticipation for what promises to be a groundbreaking development in the realm of Indian espionage cinema. With Hrithik Roshan's Kabir making a bold entrance, the stage is undoubtedly set for a thrilling saga that will leave an indelible mark on the YRF Spy Universe.

