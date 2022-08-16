Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days

    After Laal Singh Chaddha's failed to impress at the box office, a report claimed that the film's distributors asked the producers for compensation.

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days
    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 9:20 AM IST

    Aamir Khan's comeback to the big screen after four years was heralded by Laal Singh Chaddha. The picture was highly awaited when it was publicly revealed, months after the release of his previous feature, Thugs Of Hindostan, and was in development for over three years. The path of the film began when Atul Kulkarni, the screenwriter of Laal Singh Chaddha, suggested the idea of filming an Indian version of Forrest Gump to Aamir. 

    It took Aamir about 8 years to obtain the remake rights to the film. All of the effort to direct the picture has not yielded commensurate rewards since the film has been unable to put up a show anyplace it has been distributed.

    Laal Singh Chaddha was staged on a grand scale, and much care was taken to ensure that everything was just perfect. However, the picture has underperformed, particularly at the box office. On day one, the Aamir Khan-starrer grossed an achingly low Rs. 11.50 crore on Raksha Bandhan, a partial holiday in India. 

    The statistics for Independence Day were lower than the first, third, and fourth days, which essentially explains the narrative. The film had a significant dip on day two and consolidated during the weekend, although at deficient levels. The film's five-day total is a relatively low Rs. 46.25 crore.

    The holiday season has ended, and the film will surely significantly decline on Tuesday. The lack of competition next week might have aided acceptance of the content. However, the material has not changed as of yet.

    The film's foreign performance has been adequate but nowhere near what was predicted. The film's five-day foreign gross is little over $5 million, and the trend implies that it will be lucky to make $9 million in its first phase. 

    Positive reviews in Taiwan and Hong Kong next month may help the picture break the $10 million mark, although this depends more on the film's response than anything else. The company will bet all on the China reception. The reaction in China might make or break this otherwise dismal picture.

    Have a look at the day-wise India net box office of Laal Singh Chaddha:
    Thursday – Rs. 11.50 cr (Raksha Bandhan)
    Friday – Rs. 7.25 cr 
    Saturday – Rs. 9 cr
    Sunday – Rs. 10 cr
    Monday – Rs. 8.50 cr (Independence Day)
    Total = Rs. 46.25 cr

    It should be noted that Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan has also done poorly, with a five-day total less than Laal Singh Chaddha's domestic total. Overseas, Laal Singh Chaddha has a one-horse race with more than 5 Raksha Bandhan numbers. Both films are now playing in theatres near you.

    Even after four days, the film failed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. According to recent reports, several distributors have demanded the creators for "monetary compensation." "because of the losses they allegedly sustained, Viacom 18, the film's production company, has now replied to these claims, calling them "baseless conjecture." ".

    “There are no external distributors, V18Studios are distributing it, and no money is lost in the first place. The film is still running in theatres both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation," Ajit Andhare, CEO of Viacom 18, told to a publishing house.
     

