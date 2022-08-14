Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan on second honeymoon in Spain

    First Published Aug 14, 2022, 6:32 PM IST

    Actress Nayanthara looks stunning in a black dress and a high bun. Her husband, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and dropped pictures of their romantic vacay

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the newlywed couple, are now on holiday in Spain. The filmmaker uploaded several images of his wife on Instagram to share a taste of their vacation. The Lady Superstar looked stunning in a black dress.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan returned to work shortly after their wedding on June 9, juggling old and new assignments. They have taken time out of their hectic schedules to travel to Spain for a much-needed vacation. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    On Friday, August 12, Vignesh posted two distinct images of himself and Nayanthara on their way to Barcelona. The actress looked stunning in a white shirt teamed with a blue blazer and denim. Vignesh, too, dressed casually in a black tee and trousers.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    Sharing the first photo, Vignesh wrote about going on a vacation and spending quality time with his wife after a “continuous streak of work.”
     

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    He can be seen giving a peck on Nayanthara's hand as they enjoy each other's company on the aircraft. 

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    His post read: “After a continuous streak of work work work! Here we take some time for ourselves! Barcelona, here we come!” The filmmaker also added a bunch of smiling emojis to his caption. Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup: Is Akanksha Sharma the real reason?

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    Vignesh, who frequently posts romantic and sweet photos of himself and Nayanthara, also updated his Instagram story on his trip to Spain. After posting the FC Barcelona emblem and a GIF of Lionel Messi, he commented, "After a very crazy year, time for some relaxation and sleeping." "Barcelona, I'm coming to see how terrific you are!" Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya talks about his sex-lif

    Photo Courtesy: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

    Vignesh describes the actress as "beautiful inside out" in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale trailer. The couple met on the set of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in which Vignesh directed Nayanthara in the lead role and fell in love shortly after. Also Read: Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support

