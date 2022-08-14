Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan on second honeymoon in Spain

Actress Nayanthara looks stunning in a black dress and a high bun. Her husband, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and dropped pictures of their romantic vacay

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the newlywed couple, are now on holiday in Spain. The filmmaker uploaded several images of his wife on Instagram to share a taste of their vacation. The Lady Superstar looked stunning in a black dress.



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan returned to work shortly after their wedding on June 9, juggling old and new assignments. They have taken time out of their hectic schedules to travel to Spain for a much-needed vacation.



On Friday, August 12, Vignesh posted two distinct images of himself and Nayanthara on their way to Barcelona. The actress looked stunning in a white shirt teamed with a blue blazer and denim. Vignesh, too, dressed casually in a black tee and trousers.



Sharing the first photo, Vignesh wrote about going on a vacation and spending quality time with his wife after a “continuous streak of work.”



He can be seen giving a peck on Nayanthara's hand as they enjoy each other's company on the aircraft.

After a continuous streak of work work work! Here we take some time for ourselves! Barcelona, here we come!" The filmmaker also added a bunch of smiling emojis to his caption.

Vignesh, who frequently posts romantic and sweet photos of himself and Nayanthara, also updated his Instagram story on his trip to Spain. After posting the FC Barcelona emblem and a GIF of Lionel Messi, he commented, "After a very crazy year, time for some relaxation and sleeping." "Barcelona, I'm coming to see how terrific you are!"

