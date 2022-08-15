Prabhas' Salaar to clash with Hrithik’s The Fighter; check the date

Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead role, will be hitting the theatres next year. The makers have announced the release date of Salaar on the occasion of Independence Day.

Good news for all the Prabhas fans as Hombale Films has announced the release date of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan-starrer ‘Salaar. The makers of the film took to social media on Monday, announcing the release date on the occasion of Independence Day.

The poster shows Prabhas in a rugged look giving a very rustic vibe. He is seen macho hero is seen holding two rods in what appears to be a battleground. The poster also shows the trademark physique of Prabhas.

While the makers of Salaar haven’t shown much of Prabhas’s face, giving just glimpses, his demeanour oozes Mass. It also appears that his look and the film’s poster have a little bit of a KGF touch to it.

As the fans are thrilled with the announcement date, there also came a shocker along with it. As per the poster, Salaar will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023. Not only the film has a little more than a year’s wait, but it will be clashing with a big-budget Bollywood film. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘The Fighter’ will be hitting the theatres around the same time.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel and backed by Hombale Films, Salaar is considered to be the most promising film in Prabhas’s career. The film has been causing quite a way on social media since the time it was announced.

With the film’s poster release, the makers have already set the ball rolling for the massive promotions that will be followed when the film nears the end of its shooting schedule.

The makers of Salaar will also benefit themselves from the festive season. September 19 is Vinayaka Chavithi and October 24 is Dussera. Salaar has bagged a slot right in between the two major festivals of India.