Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas' Salaar to clash with Hrithik’s The Fighter; check the date

    Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead role, will be hitting the theatres next year. The makers have announced the release date of Salaar on the occasion of Independence Day.

    Prabhas Salaar to clash with Hrithik The Fighter check the date drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    Good news for all the Prabhas fans as Hombale Films has announced the release date of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan-starrer ‘Salaar. The makers of the film took to social media on Monday, announcing the release date on the occasion of Independence Day.

    The poster shows Prabhas in a rugged look giving a very rustic vibe. He is seen macho hero is seen holding two rods in what appears to be a battleground. The poster also shows the trademark physique of Prabhas.

    While the makers of Salaar haven’t shown much of Prabhas’s face, giving just glimpses, his demeanour oozes Mass. It also appears that his look and the film’s poster have a little bit of a KGF touch to it.

    ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer registers jump in earnings on Day 4

    Check out the poster here: 

    As the fans are thrilled with the announcement date, there also came a shocker along with it. As per the poster, Salaar will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023. Not only the film has a little more than a year’s wait, but it will be clashing with a big-budget Bollywood film. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘The Fighter’ will be hitting the theatres around the same time.

    ALOS READ: Independence Day 2022: Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra; 5 actors who belong to army background

    Helmed by Prashanth Neel and backed by Hombale Films, Salaar is considered to be the most promising film in Prabhas’s career. The film has been causing quite a way on social media since the time it was announced.

    With the film’s poster release, the makers have already set the ball rolling for the massive promotions that will be followed when the film nears the end of its shooting schedule.

    The makers of Salaar will also benefit themselves from the festive season. September 19 is Vinayaka Chavithi and October 24 is Dussera. Salaar has bagged a slot right in between the two major festivals of India.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2022 6 Bollywood stars who served in the Indian army before joining film industry drb

    Independence Day 2022: 5 Bollywood stars who served in the Indian army before joining film industry

    India75 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022 RBA

    India@75: 7 memorable patriotic songs to listen on the 76th Independence Day 2022

    Shah Rukh Khan joins PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; actor hosted the national flag at Mannat RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan joins PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; actor hoists the national flag at Mannat

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan? RBA

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan?

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said RBA

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said

    Recent Stories

    Asked Ben Stokes if he wanted to play in New Zealand - Ross Taylor-ayh

    'Asked Ben Stokes if he wanted to play in New Zealand' - Ross Taylor

    Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for quicker e-boarding; check details - adt

    Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for quicker e-boarding; check details

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Everything that happened in the Thomas Tuchel-Antonio Conte altercation-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Everything that happened in the Thomas Tuchel-Antonio Conte altercation

    Can you take this ridiculously-easy Independence Day 2022 quiz?

    Can you take this ridiculously-easy Independence Day 2022 quiz?

    Mukesh Ambani, family receives death threat again one detained by Mumbai Police gcw

    Mukesh Ambani, family receives death threat again, one detained

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon