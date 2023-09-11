Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's PDA at US Open Final goes VIRAL - WATCH

Rumoured couple Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were spotted attending the US Open Final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday, September 10. The rumoured couple spent good quality time together at the match.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner seem to be painting the town red with their mushy moments. Although the duo is yet to make their relationship official, eagle-eyed fans are almost sure that something is brewing between the Call Me By Your Name actor and the American social media personality, like their romance and mushiness during the Renaissance Tour Concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles or attending the New York Fashion Week together, Timothee and Kylie were clicked and spotted spending quality time with each other in numerous public events.

ALSO READ: Unni Mukundan, Soori to join hands for Vetrimaaran's next Karudan

Now, speculations surrounding Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's dating life have spiralled once again after the rumoured couple got papped and captured enjoying the US Open’s men’s final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday, September 10. Novak lifted the trophy. The pictures that have been doing the rounds on the internet have arrested the attention of social media users in no time. Timothee and Kylie got clicked, matching and twinning in all-black ensembles.

Kylie Jenner wore a casual black shirt with dark blue denim jeans. She complemented her comfy outfit with black sunglasses and minimal accessories. Timothee Chalamet donned a grey shirt that he layered with a black jacket and sported a cap. A cross-neck chain hung from his neck. The rumoured lovebirds got papped and clicked close to each other during the match. The Kardashians star was playing with the Dune actor's hair affectionately as the actor gave out a subtle laugh. She was spotted wrapping her arms around Timothee. The duo shared a loving kiss and applauded the players during the ongoing match.

As soon as the pictures and videos made their way to the internet, fans were quick to react to them in the comment section. "Woah! I can not believe they are together! It is so unexpected, but I am loving it. They make such a cute couple," exclaimed one excited fan. Expressing their admiration for the celebrities, another quipped, "This is so cool! I love them both! I hope they had a great time." A third individual guessed, "Love is in the air." Another eagle-eyed user pointed out that Kylie and Timothee "kiss everywhere."

ALSO READ: What did Shah Rukh Khan say to Pooja Bhatt after her lip-kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt?