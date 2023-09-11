What did Shah Rukh Khan say to Pooja Bhatt after her lip-kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt?

Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as one of the most modest and intelligent Bollywood actors in the world. The actor has repeatedly demonstrated this with his films and words. Pooja Bhatt recently discussed her contentious lip kiss with her father Mahesh Bhatt, which caused quite a commotion in the business at the time. The seasoned actor, who most recently appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2, told a heartwarming story about Shah Rukh Khan. Pooja Bhatt stated during an interview with Siddharth Kannan that she didn't regret the kiss she shared with her father Mahesh Bhatt. She further disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan had told her that when children are young, they frequently demand a kiss from their parents.

Also Read: Maharaja: Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi SHOCKS netizens and fans with his latest poster

Pooja Bhatt stated during an interview with Siddharth Kannan that she didn't regret the kiss she shared with her father Mahesh Bhatt. She further disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan had told her that when children are young, they frequently demand a kiss from their parents. She will always be a 10-pound child to her father, according to Bhatt, who continued. Bhatt went on to state that she thinks the situation is straightforward and that a frozen moment can be accurately or inaccurately conveyed. The actor called it an innocent moment, but she said that she couldn't keep justifying it forever and that anyone may misread a father-daughter relationship.

It should be mentioned that Mahesh Bhatt addressed the controversy around the lip kiss he shared with her daughter Pooja Bhatt during a press conference back then. If she hadn't been his daughter, he had said he would have wed her. At the time, the statement had greatly caused controversy. For those who are unaware, Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran Bhatt, through whom he got Pooja and Rahul Bhatt. After that, the filmmaker married Soni Razdan after finding love again. Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt are the couple's two daughters. The Bhatt family has gathered for private events on numerous occasions.

Also Read: Jawan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film earns Rs 287 crore in India