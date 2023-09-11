Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unni Mukundan, Soori to join hands for Vetrimaaran's next Karudan

    After the success of Malikappuram, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has started off with his next film "Karudan" and the shoot has kicked off in Kumbakonam on Monday

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Tamil actor Soori's next project titled "Karudan" went on the floors on Monday. After the success of Malikappuram, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has started off with his next film and the shoot has kicked off in Kumbakonam.

    Unni Mukundan will feature in Vetrimaaran's screenplay, where Soori plays the lead role. Malayalam actress Sshivada is also playing a lead role with Unni Mukundan in this film.The movie is directed by Durai Senthil Kumar and is produced by Lark Studios and Grassroots Cinema Company. The cinematography is handled by Arthur Wilson and music is composed by Yuva Shankar Raja.

    Unni Mukundan started his acting journey in Tamil Cinema. He made his debut as Mano Ramalingam in movie Seedan, remake of Malayalam superhit movie ' Nandanam'. He is set to play the lead role in Tamil role for the second time.

    After spending more than two decades as a hero's sidekick, Soori has now ascended to leading roles. 

    His career reached its pinnacle in Tamil cinema when he delivered an outstanding performance in the 2009 rural drama 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu.' Subsequently, he emerged as one of the most in-demand comedy actors, frequently sharing the screen with the top stars of Tamil cinema
     

