Kusha Kapila makes comeback on Instagram after divorce battle, refers Deepika Padukone as her 'BFF'

Almost ten days after she announced her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia, Kusha Kapila made a social media comeback. After receiving criticism for her divorce announcement, the social media influencer turned actress took a sabbatical from social media. The Masaba Masaba 2 star praised her fans and following for their unwavering support during the trying time after her homecoming. Additionally, she unveiled a brand-new video with Deepika Padukone.“Thank you for taking the time to write to me. I read everything, every single word. Just, thank you, thank you and a big thank you." “Best friend aisi banao ki 4 log bole ye meri bhi best friend hai. Shared screen and skincare with @deepikapadukone aka Deepu💜 dream collab @82e.official," she captioned the video. In the video, Deepika and Kusha recreated the iconic ‘Tu Jaa’ moment from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani but gave the scene their own spin. Watch it below:

“Woahhhhhhhhhhhhhh Kya baat! Kya baat !Kya baat!" an Instagram user wrote. “KUSHA KAPILA ASHWAGANDHA BOUNCING BACK AND HOW 🔥 so so proud of you, always baby ❤️" added another. “Bounce back aise karo ki 4 log kahe wah kya ashwagandha bounce hai," “Hands down the best marketing video of 82 east!" another user wrote. “A crossover event more ambitious than infinity war," a fourth user wrote. “Kushaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa missed youuuuuuuuu i hope you’re feeling better! I love youuu," For those who are unaware, Kusha and Zorawar divorced last week. The former couple, who wed in 2017, announced their separation on their respective social media platforms. While Kusha was being insulted on social media, Zorawar stepped up to stand up for her.

One of the most well-known content producers on Instagram right now is Kusha Kapila. She is well recognised for her amusingly brief videos. At the recent Cannes Film Festival 2023, she walked the red carpet.In addition to becoming a social media star, Kusha hosted season 3 of Comicstaan and acted in films including Plan A, Plan B. She appeared in Masaba Masaba 2 as well. She appeared in the Koffee with Karan season 7 awards jury in addition to her projects.

