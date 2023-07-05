Priyanka Chopra faces flak for saying Indian movies 'are all about hips and Bo*bs'

Priyanka Chopra has been facing online trolling and bearing the heat of Reddit users for an old interview on social media. Priyanka made her debut at the Emmys in 2016 and she is seen talking about Indian cinema in the video. She not only made her debut and walked the red carpet, but also presented an award along with Tom Hiddleston. In the now re-surfaced old video Priyanka is seen talking to some international publication on Indian dance and cinema to which she replied “With Indian movies, everything is about the hips and the bo*bs”, after which she went down to show some of her hips and bo*bs move. It should be noted here that few of Priyanka’s own songs are known for their hip movements. ‘Desi Girl’ from Dostana is one such song and who can forget those ‘thumkas’? The song brought her great accolades and thereafter she has been known as our ‘desi girl’.

However, the video has not gone down well with Reddit users and one user commented “I know there are a lot of issues with Indian movie industry but the way she constantly shit talks about Indian industry on an international platform is so annoying. Plus the image she presents is so outdated. She does it for brownie points there & that makes me more annoyed lol”.

Another remarked “Accha hai chali gayi. Some people can’t live without gora validation” which translates to as ‘It's good that she left, as she cannot live without white validation’.

Another user gave her a piece of her mind writing a long comment on the issue saying, “Clearly Priyanka Chopra has no idea about the Indian classical dances that have inspired Bollywood. Sri Devi, Vyjayanthimala, Aishwarya Rai were taught in Bharatnatyam, Madhuri in Kathak, Meenakshi Sheshadri was trained in Odissi and Kathak along with other dance forms, Alaya F is trained in Kathak too. All these dance forms have contributed to the "Bollywood dance" genre but of course, Priyanka has to play into the white people's stereotypes about India.

I've been noticing this thing about her for a while now. She leaves no chance to drag India in the American media. Bollywood doesn't have pay parity, Hollywood does. Maybe you should talk to Hollywood actresses out there who are actually fighting for pay parity. I'm not saying Bollywood is fair but she would never address the issues which is plaguing Hollywood unless it has to do with color and she can play the victim card.”

Though another user found nothing wrong with her comment saying “Nothing wrong with pelvic thrusts. Elvis Presley was famous for those.”