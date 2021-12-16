Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wishes her naval officer husband on one month wedding anniversary [VIDEO]

TV actress Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal last month. On the occasion of her first wedding anniversary, the actress wrote a sweet post for her husband, which is worth noticing. Have a look at the same right here.

TV actress Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal, a naval officer back in Delhi, on November 16. Today the actress completed one month of her wedding anniversary. She had written a sweet appreciation post for her fauji husband. It was a romantic post that read, "RAHUL AAO MUJHE UTHAO ….Mujhe uthaao … when I feel down & low , Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show".

Her post further read that she wanted Rahul to pick her up when she felt scared or lost. "Pick me up each time who you love the most you're asked…Pick me up even if it seems too old, Pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go…& I shall do I same for you. Happy one month Baby", read the remaining part of her post.

The actress, previously in an interview with Indian Express, opened up about her love story with the man in uniform and how they developed feelings over a long-distance relationship. She had revealed that they had met a year ago through common friends and hit it off well. At that time, Rahul was based in Mumbai, but they used to meet each other occasionally because they both had hectic schedules. But then they both realised that this was more than friendship when he was later posted in another city. The long-distance made them realise what they felt for one another. That's when they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Shraddha also revealed that Rahul was the one who had spoken about the topic of marriage with her parents. She had said that Rahul was a very mature and responsible person and so he had spoken to his parents about Shraddha. Rahul's father is a retired colonel. His parents, who were based in Delhi, met Shraddha's parents, and then they both agreed to get married soon.