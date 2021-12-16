  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wishes her naval officer husband on one month wedding anniversary [VIDEO]

    TV actress Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal last month. On the occasion of her first wedding anniversary, the actress wrote a sweet post for her husband, which is worth noticing. Have a look at the same right here.
     

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wishes her naval officer husband on one month wedding anniversary
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 3:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV actress Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal, a naval officer back in Delhi, on November 16. Today the actress completed one month of her wedding anniversary. She had written a sweet appreciation post for her fauji husband. It was a romantic post that read, "RAHUL AAO MUJHE UTHAO ….Mujhe uthaao … when I feel down & low , Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show".

    Her post further read that she wanted Rahul to pick her up when she felt scared or lost. "Pick me up each time who you love the most you're asked…Pick me up even if it seems too old, Pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go…& I shall do I same for you. Happy one month Baby", read the remaining part of her post.

    The actress, previously in an interview with Indian Express, opened up about her love story with the man in uniform and how they developed feelings over a long-distance relationship. She had revealed that they had met a year ago through common friends and hit it off well. At that time, Rahul was based in Mumbai, but they used to meet each other occasionally because they both had hectic schedules. But then they both realised that this was more than friendship when he was later posted in another city. The long-distance made them realise what they felt for one another. That's when they decided to take their relationship to the next level. Also read: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

    Shraddha also revealed that Rahul was the one who had spoken about the topic of marriage with her parents. She had said that Rahul was a very mature and responsible person and so he had spoken to his parents about Shraddha. Rahul's father is a retired colonel. His parents, who were based in Delhi, met Shraddha's parents, and then they both agreed to get married soon. Also read: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya steals limelight in a lehenga

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tom Holland had a crush on this woman, before meeting Zendaya, check out SCJ

    Tom Holland had a crush on this woman, before meeting Zendaya, check out

    EXCLUSIVEHarbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra gives tips for women dealing with postpartum depression

    [EXCLUSIVE] Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra gives tips for women dealing with postpartum depression

    Spider Man No Way Home Netizens review Tom Holland Zendaya movie find it worthy of the long wait drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Netizens review Tom Holland, Zendaya movie; find it worthy of the long wait

    Netizens cannot stop praising Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati for THIS reason details inside drb

    Netizens cannot stop praising Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati for THIS reason; details inside

    Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri Khan posts FIRST VIDEO on social medial since Aryan Khan drug case watch drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, posts FIRST VIDEO on social media since Aryan Khan’s drug case; watch

    Recent Stories

    Two farmers duped of Rs 11 lakh for 1kg fake gold coins near Bengaluru gcw

    Two farmers duped of Rs 11 lakh for 1kg fake gold coins near Bengaluru

    IPL 2022: South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?-ayh

    IPL 2022: South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi-dnm

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

    Kareena Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor and 3 more Bollywood celebs test COVID-19 positive RCB

    Kareena Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor and 3 more Bollywood celebs test COVID-19 positive

    Leak from Wuhan lab region more likely as origin of COVID Canadian biologist to UK Parliament gcw

    Leak from Wuhan lab region 'more likely' as origin of COVID: Canadian biologist to UK Parliament

    Recent Videos

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon