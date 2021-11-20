Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wears sindoor, chooda in first pictures after wedding

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya recently tied the knot witha naval commander Rahul Nagal. Take a look at her first photos after her wedding right here. She is seen wearing sindoor, chooda and is looking beautiful as a bahu.

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal a few days back. The pair had got married in front of their family and friends in Delhi. In the photos, she is seen wearing a chooda and sindoor. Shraddha's sister Divya had posted pictures from her pagfera in which the newly married bride goes back to her maternal house, first time after the wedding. In the photos, the actress is looking hot in a saree and chooda. Her ethnic look makes us short for words.

Divya had posted a couple of photos of Shraddha in a pretty pink and gold saree. She was seen wearing gold jhumkas and a necklace that was double-layered. "Pagphera. Welcome home Mrs Nagal #mybabyforever," Divya captioned the photos. The actress was glowing as a newly wedded bahu. Fans of the diva showered love on the post of the actress. She was wished a lifetime of love and happiness. She was also called an epitome of beauty. "Looking so beautiful and gorgeous @sarya12! #ShraddhaAryaNagal", read the third comment. Fans also spoke about the bridal glow, and others posted heart emojis.

The actress got married on November 216, and the wedding was attended by Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, who are her Kundali Bhagya co-stars. Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas was also seen at the wedding. Since the past week, Shraddha has been posting photos from her pre-wedding events. She posted a couple of snaps from her mehendi ceremony in which she was seen flaunting her engagement ring. She had written that "The Easiest YES I've ever said".

She even posted photos from her haldi, wedding and reception ceremonies. Ekta Kapoor had posted a candid photo from the reception ceremony to congratulate the pair. She had referred Shraddha to her Kundali Bhagya character. She said that Preeta met the man in her bhagyaaa! KUNDALI milana nahi pada! She also wished the actress to have a super married life and said that the pair looked lovely.