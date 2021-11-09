  • Facebook
    Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani Poonam Preet to tie the knot, read to know

    TV star Sanjay Gagnani and actress Poonam Preet will be getting married pretty soon. Read to know about the wedding details. They have been very vocal about their private life ever since they had got engaged.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 10:30 PM IST
    It looks like famous TV star Sanjay Gagnani and actress Poonam Preet will be getting married. Poonam became famous because of her role in the show Naamkarann. As per a report stated by Tellychakkar.com, the pair will be getting married soon. They have been very vocal about their private life ever since they had got engaged on February 18, 2018. Reportedly, the wedding festivals will be held in Delhi, and the tentative date for the same is  November 26, 2021. The pair has remained tightly lipped about their wedding.

    It was on September 24, when the actor had turned a year older and had posted a series of videos and cute photos with his ladylove. He had showered her with kisses, hugs and had written an adorable caption. A part of it read, "If words had the power to adequately tell what my heart feels for you, I would have combed the whole world looking for them, but they sure can’t". He further wrote I love you and fondly addressed her as 'sajju'. Although many details related to their wedding has not been revealed.

    Sanjay, previously in an interview with the same publication, had said that communication was very important for a relationship. For it to grow, one has to exchange viewpoints, help one another, criticise, praise and discuss things that are in the industry. All this will help in creating a better understanding.

    It has also been reported that Shraddha Arya, who essays the lead role in Kundali Bhagya opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar, will be getting married to a navy based guy on November 16. Previously, she was in a relationship with Alam Singh Makkar, with whom she had taken part in Nach Baliye 9.  A few months after the dance reality show had ended, the duo had ended their bond.

