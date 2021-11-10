  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL'

    Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has now turned entrepreneur and launched her home décor brand Ek: Bring India Back Home.

    Exclusive Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL' RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 2:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV producer and Bollywood filmmaker Ekta Kapoor recently was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour by President Ram Nath Kovind, at a ceremony held on November 8 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. Ekta received the award for excellence in the field of performing Arts. In Ekta Kapoor's TV shows, we have seen that she always made a point to improve and change the description of a woman in society through her work -- content-driven cinematic shows.

    Today, in an exclusive interview, she talked about her venture EK, which is now launching home décor made by various Indian artisans. With the help of brands like Roposo and Glance, Ekta will make her products more visible in the online space.

    Ekta spoke about the products called Hamsa locket, a palm-shaped amulet popular throughout the Maghreb and in the Middle East and commonly used in jewellery and wall hangings. Ekta also mentioned that she always wears one Hamsa on her wrist, which has an evil eye inside it.

    Ekta mentioned that she believes that Hamsa protects her from negativity and brings positivity to her life. However, she doesn't want to force anyone to think the same. Also, she doesn't advocate for anyone to buy this, which is her personal belief.

    Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Diwali party: Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Mouni Roy and more arrive in style

    Talking about EK and her partnership with Roposo and Glance, Ekta said,“EK is my way of empowering local artisans, who are striving to preserve Indian heritage and culture through their art. The partnership with Roposo is fascinating since it will guarantee that the work of these local artisans reaches buyers in every corner of India and worldwide through the technology, scale and distribution backbone of platforms such as Glance and Roposo. It will also help in amplifying the deep understanding of wellness India possesses, making it relevant and accessible in today’s world.”

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside RCB

    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film

    Video Icon
    Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention SCJ

    Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention

    Video Icon
    netflix Squid Game Season 2 confirmed Hwang Dong-hyuk what may happen next seong gi hun south korea

    Squid Game Season 2 confirmed: Here is what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account drb

    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: RCA allows fans with at least one COVID vaccination to attend 1st T20I

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan several killed, injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia-dnm

    Rajasthan: At least 12 killed, several injured in tanker-bus collision in Barmer; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

    Video Icon
    Google wins appeal against 3 billion-pound privacy case gcw

    Google wins appeal against 3 billion-pound privacy case

    Video Icon
    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside RCB

    Want to live like Dia Mirza? Check out actress' Mumbai house from inside

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon