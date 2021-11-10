Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL'

TV producer and Bollywood filmmaker Ekta Kapoor recently was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour by President Ram Nath Kovind, at a ceremony held on November 8 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. Ekta received the award for excellence in the field of performing Arts. In Ekta Kapoor's TV shows, we have seen that she always made a point to improve and change the description of a woman in society through her work -- content-driven cinematic shows.

Today, in an exclusive interview, she talked about her venture EK, which is now launching home décor made by various Indian artisans. With the help of brands like Roposo and Glance, Ekta will make her products more visible in the online space.

Ekta spoke about the products called Hamsa locket, a palm-shaped amulet popular throughout the Maghreb and in the Middle East and commonly used in jewellery and wall hangings. Ekta also mentioned that she always wears one Hamsa on her wrist, which has an evil eye inside it.

Ekta mentioned that she believes that Hamsa protects her from negativity and brings positivity to her life. However, she doesn't want to force anyone to think the same. Also, she doesn't advocate for anyone to buy this, which is her personal belief.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Diwali party: Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Mouni Roy and more arrive in style

Talking about EK and her partnership with Roposo and Glance, Ekta said,“EK is my way of empowering local artisans, who are striving to preserve Indian heritage and culture through their art. The partnership with Roposo is fascinating since it will guarantee that the work of these local artisans reaches buyers in every corner of India and worldwide through the technology, scale and distribution backbone of platforms such as Glance and Roposo. It will also help in amplifying the deep understanding of wellness India possesses, making it relevant and accessible in today’s world.”