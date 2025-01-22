Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype

The AI chipmaker’s $50 million investment in Recursion, unveiled in 2023 to support AI-driven drug discovery, has been a key driver of investor interest.

Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc climbed 5.6% on Wednesday morning, reaching a three-week high as trading volumes hit 1.4 times the daily average.

The stock is on track for its third consecutive session of gains, which would mark its best streak in over two weeks.

While no specific catalyst directly triggered the surge, the buzz likely stems from broader developments in artificial intelligence. 

President Donald Trump's announcement of "Stargate," a multibillion-dollar AI joint venture led by OpenAI, on Wednesday drove a rally in high-profile AI stocks, including Nvidia.

The connection to Recursion? The company is a clinical-stage biotech innovator leveraging automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and in vivo validation to discover new medicines. 

Nvidia's $50 million investment in Recursion, unveiled in 2023 to support AI-driven drug discovery, has been a key driver of investor interest.

RXRX sentiment and message volume Jan 22.png RXRX sentiment and message volume Jan 22 as of 1 pm ET | source: Stocktwits

That remained the case on Stocktwits on Wednesday, where sentiment for Recursion turned "extremely bullish" as message volume surged, placing the ticker among the platform's top 10 trending symbols. 

The company's AI-driven drug discovery platform and diverse pipeline include six programs (including oncology drugs), some of which are in Phase 2 trials.

Despite a significant retail following, Recursion's stock has faced challenges. According to Koyfin data, short interest stands at 18.7%. 

Over the past year, the company's Stocktwits followers have tripled, and message volume has jumped more than 500%, even as the stock has lost more than 32% in the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed

GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

Progress Software Stock Slumps To 4-Month Lows Despite Robust Q4 Results: Retail Smells ‘Good’ Buying Opportunity

Progress Software Stock Slumps To 4-Month Lows Despite Robust Q4 Results: Retail Smells ‘Good’ Buying Opportunity

Recent Stories

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed

GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

Football Talking more about myself than players: Amorim issues clarification on worst ever Man United team comment hrd

‘Talking more about myself than players’: Amorim issues clarification on ‘worst ever Man United team’ comment

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon