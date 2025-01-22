DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

DigitalOcean said its generative AI solution works with both structured and unstructured data. Users can fine-tune their prompts to filter out unwanted or incorrect results and create AI agents based on their requirements.

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) gained more than 2% in mid-day trade on Wednesday after the company launched a new generative AI platform.

DigitialOcean made the announcement at Deploy 25, its annual developer conference. The company’s new generative AI platform allows customers to use foundational models from third-party providers.

This allows users to make use of multiple large language models without being locked into a single platform.

“As AI continues to enhance business strategies, it is essential to have a partner like us that is evolving with technology and making AI accessible for users,” said Bratin Saha, Chief Product and Technology Officer at DigitalOcean.

DigitalOcean said its generative AI solution works with both structured and unstructured data. Users can fine-tune their prompts to filter out unwanted or incorrect results and create AI agents based on their requirements.

“Generative AI is an evolving concept, but our team has worked tirelessly to create an easy-to-use platform that seamlessly integrates with our customers' existing infrastructure and has a low barrier to entry for developers at any expertise level,” Saha added.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved in sync with the DigitalOcean stock price, entering the ‘bullish’ (65/100) territory from ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volume was also in the ‘high’ zone at the time of writing.

DOCN sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 12:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user thinks the DigitialOcean stock could cross the $40 mark as it enters earnings season.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded DigitalOcean to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ last week, with a price target of $41.

Cantor Fitzgerald analysts have assigned the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating and a price target of $39.

DigitalOcean’s share price has surged more than 18% over the past six months, but its one-year performance is relatively less stellar, with gains of 9.5%.

