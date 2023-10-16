Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kriti Sanon lands in Delhi; returns home to attend National Award Ceremony

    Kriti Sanon won the National Award for best actress for her role in "Mimi". She shared this award with Alia Bhatt who won it for her role in "Gangubai Kathiawadi"

    Kriti Sanon lands in Delhi; returns home to attend National Award Ceremony SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 8:15 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon, who won a National Award, had an amazing year with big achievements. She also started her own business called "Hyphen" and launched her own production company, "Blue Butterfly Films." Recently, she went back to her hometown, New Delhi, to get her National Award. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans, looking really cool and relaxed. She had on sunglasses and was walking out of the airport.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

    On the work side, Kriti will be in a movie called "Ganapath" with Tiger Shroff, where she'll be doing a lot of action. She's also filming her first production, "Do Patti," and has another movie called "The Crew" with Rhea Kapoor in the works.

    ALSO READ: Leo : Vijay starrer producer approaches court to demand early morning show

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 8:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tiger 3: What is YRF spy universe? Read about released and upcoming films SHG

    Tiger 3: What is YRF spy universe? Read about released and upcoming films

    Exclusive: MasterChef's Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra discuss ideal contestant qualities RKK

    Exclusive: MasterChef's Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Pooja Dhingra discuss ideal contestant qualities

    Leo : Vijay starrer producer approaches court to demand early morning show rkn

    Leo : Vijay starrer producer approaches court to demand early morning show

    Salaar Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday RBA

    Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges RKK

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges

    Recent Stories

    Tiger 3: What is YRF spy universe? Read about released and upcoming films SHG

    Tiger 3: What is YRF spy universe? Read about released and upcoming films

    Kerala: 4 college students drown to death in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: 4 college students drown to death in Thrissur

    Supreme Court to rule on same-sex marriage validity; major verdict on Tuesday

    Supreme Court to rule on same-sex marriage validity; major verdict on Tuesday

    ODI World Cup 2023: Frustrated Waqar Younis suggests Shaheen Afridi to copy Bumrah for better form avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Frustrated Waqar Younis suggests Shaheen Afridi to copy Bumrah for better form

    Israel vs Iran: Who packs the bigger punch?

    Israel vs Iran: Who packs the bigger punch?

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon