Kriti Sanon lands in Delhi; returns home to attend National Award Ceremony

Kriti Sanon won the National Award for best actress for her role in "Mimi". She shared this award with Alia Bhatt who won it for her role in "Gangubai Kathiawadi"

Kriti Sanon, who won a National Award, had an amazing year with big achievements. She also started her own business called "Hyphen" and launched her own production company, "Blue Butterfly Films." Recently, she went back to her hometown, New Delhi, to get her National Award. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans, looking really cool and relaxed. She had on sunglasses and was walking out of the airport.

On the work side, Kriti will be in a movie called "Ganapath" with Tiger Shroff, where she'll be doing a lot of action. She's also filming her first production, "Do Patti," and has another movie called "The Crew" with Rhea Kapoor in the works.

