Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video

During the inaugural event of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023, all eyes were on Salman Khan, who received an honor from Bengali Actor Dev. The event was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sourav Ganguly, Sonakshi Sinha, and other prominent Bengali actors, indicating a big celebration of cinema's diversity.

As Salman Khan accepted the facilitation from Dev, the scene depicted a dynamic occasion, bringing together pioneers from many cinematic domains under one roof for a communal celebration of cinematic brilliance.

About KIFF

The Kolkata International Film Festival takes place every year in Kolkata, India. It is India's third oldest international film festival, having been founded in 1995. The West Bengal Film Centre, which is part of the West Bengal Government, organizes the festival.

The Kolkata International Film Festival, which opens today, will run until December 12. State minister and musician Babul Supriya arrived at the airport to greet Salman Khan. Laurence Kardish, filmmaker and former MoMA film curator, will offer the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture as a special highlight. Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy,' which had its global debut at Cannes 2023, is also a draw.