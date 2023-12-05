Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video

    The Kolkata International Film Festival, which opens today, will run until December 12, 2023.

    Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan gets honoured by Bengali actor Dev, see video RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    During the inaugural event of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023, all eyes were on Salman Khan, who received an honor from Bengali Actor Dev. The event was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sourav Ganguly, Sonakshi Sinha, and other prominent Bengali actors, indicating a big celebration of cinema's diversity. 

    As Salman Khan accepted the facilitation from Dev, the scene depicted a dynamic occasion, bringing together pioneers from many cinematic domains under one roof for a communal celebration of cinematic brilliance.

    The honour


    Also Read: KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata

    About KIFF

    The Kolkata International Film Festival takes place every year in Kolkata, India. It is India's third oldest international film festival, having been founded in 1995. The West Bengal Film Centre, which is part of the West Bengal Government, organizes the festival. 

    The Kolkata International Film Festival, which opens today, will run until December 12. State minister and musician Babul Supriya arrived at the airport to greet Salman Khan. Laurence Kardish, filmmaker and former MoMA film curator, will offer the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture as a special highlight. Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy,' which had its global debut at Cannes 2023, is also a draw.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata RKK

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods RKK

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods

    Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date SHG

    'Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date

    Akshara Haasan wishes mother Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world' ATG

    Akshara Haasan sends birthday wishes to Sarika Thakur; calls her 'bestest mumma in the world'

    Video Thoda Cleavage Na Dikhane Wale Malaika Arora gets trolled for her dress in Vrindavan RBA

    Video: ‘Thoda Cleavage Na Dikhane Wale…’, Malaika Arora gets trolled for her dress in Vrindavan

    Recent Stories

    Not given adequate security Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder AJR

    'Not given adequate security': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat blames Ashok Gehlot govt for Gogamedi's murder

    cricket Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi osf

    Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata RKK

    KIFF 2023: Sourav Ganguly reveals he met Salman Khan for the first time, welcomes him to Kolkata

    Cheddar Parmesan to Gouda: 7 types of Cheese for culinary experiments ATG EAI

    Cheddar, Parmesan to Gouda: 7 types of Cheese for culinary experiments

    cricket Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Top 10 memorable performances by Jaddu osf

    Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Top 10 memorable performances by Jaddu

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon