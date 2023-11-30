Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 6: Kajol, Rani Mukherjee's candid 'Konversation' is hilarious; Here's the 5 top-moments

Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 6 features Bollywood legends Kajol and Rani Mukerji in a nostalgic chat. Highlights include behind-the-scenes stories from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' London wardrobe shopping, the evolution of their friendship, Rani's parenting choices, and Kajol's wish to be part of 'Golmaal.'

Koffee With Karan Season 8's sixth episode brought together Bollywood's iconic actresses, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, for a delightful and candid conversation. Here are the top 5 moments that made the episode a must-watch:

Memories from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Shoot: Karan Johar reminisced about shooting the iconic film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' with Kajol and Rani. He shared two interesting incidents, including Kajol's advice to him on maintaining directorial authority and Rani becoming an accidental choreographer during the filming of 'Koi Mil Gaya.' The trip down memory lane left everyone smiling. London Shopping for Movie Wardrobe: Karan Johar disclosed a hilarious anecdote about traveling to London with designer Manish Malhotra to shop for Tina and Anjali's outfits in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' The revelation that Kajol's red jumpsuit was from Baby GAP had everyone in splits, showcasing the amusing behind-the-scenes moments of Bollywood. Building Their Friendship: Kajol and Rani opened up about the organic distance that existed between them during 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.' They shared how their relationship grew over time, especially after the passing of their fathers. The actresses reflected on the impact of shared experiences, bringing a heartwarming touch to their journey from colleagues to friends. Protecting Adira from Paparazzi: Rani Mukerji explained why she and husband Aditya Chopra made the conscious decision not to reveal their daughter Adira's face to the public. She expressed gratitude to the paparazzi for respecting their privacy and shared their desire to provide Adira with a normal upbringing, away from unnecessary attention. Kajol's Desire to Join Golmaal: In the rapid-fire round, Kajol revealed her interest in being part of the first 'Golmaal' film, expressing a desire to witness the camaraderie and comedy that unfolded during its making. Her response added a playful and lighthearted touch to the conversation.

Kajol and Rani Mukerji once again charmed the audience with their infectious chemistry and candid revelations, making the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 a delightful watch.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma slams IndiGo airline over delay and says, 'Pilot stuck in traffic, really!'

Catch the full episode, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.