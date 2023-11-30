Kapil Sharma slams IndiGo airline over delay and says, 'Pilot stuck in traffic, really!'

On Wednesday evening (Nov 29), comedian Kapil Sharma attacked commercial airline IndiGo for a flight delay and the airline's justifications to customers. Kapil tagged the airline's official handles on X and referred to his flight number as 6E 5149

The media personality has accused the airline of having customers wait for over an hour in a shuttle bus while claiming that the "pilot was stuck in traffic." Kapil Sharma also uploaded images of people arguing with airline ground workers while attempting to communicate with them.

Dear @IndiGo6E first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never… — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

"Dear IndiGo, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minutes, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic, what? really? we are supposed to take off by 8 pm and it’s 9:20, still, there is no pilot in the cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in Indigo again? Never," Kapil Sharma shared on X.

Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check 👏👏👏👏👏 #indigo👎 pic.twitter.com/NdqbG0xByt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

Later, Sharma shared another update with visuals deplaning, saying, "Now they are de-boarding all the passengers and saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to the terminal for security check."

"People are suffering because of you and IndiGo lying-lying and lying, there r some old passengers in wheel chairs, not in very good health condition. Shame on you!" Kapil Sharma said.

People r suffering bcoz of you @IndiGo6E lying lying n lying, there r some old passengers on wheel chairs, not in a very good health condition. Shame on you #indigo 👎 pic.twitter.com/87OZGcUlPU — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

Kapil Sharma referenced the airline's official accounts on X, previously Twitter, in his tweets and identified his flight as 6E 5149, a Chennai-bound aircraft destined for Mumbai. It is scheduled to leave at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 9:55 p.m. However, according to Google Flights, IndiGo 6E 5149's estimated departure time has been pushed back by four hours, to 12:10 a.m. on November 30.