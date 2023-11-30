Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kapil Sharma slams IndiGo airline over delay and says, 'Pilot stuck in traffic, really!'

    On Wednesday evening (Nov 29), comedian Kapil Sharma attacked commercial airline IndiGo for a flight delay and the airline's justifications to customers. Kapil tagged the airline's official handles on X and referred to his flight number as 6E 5149
     

    Kapil Sharma slams IndiGo airline over delay and says, 'Pilot stuck in traffic, really!' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    Kapil Sharma, a comedian and actor, slammed commercial airline IndiGo on Wednesday for claimed delays and poor customer treatment, especially those "in wheelchairs." Sharma rushed to social media to blast the country's largest commercial airline, claiming they were "lying, lying, and lying."

    The media personality has accused the airline of having customers wait for over an hour in a shuttle bus while claiming that the "pilot was stuck in traffic." Kapil Sharma also uploaded images of people arguing with airline ground workers while attempting to communicate with them. 

    "Dear IndiGo, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minutes, and now your team is saying the pilot is stuck in traffic, what? really? we are supposed to take off by 8 pm and it’s 9:20, still, there is no pilot in the cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in Indigo again? Never," Kapil Sharma shared on X.

    Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 17' fame Navid Sole wishes to go on Temptation Island India with Shah Rukh Khan

    Later, Sharma shared another update with visuals deplaning, saying, "Now they are de-boarding all the passengers and saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to the terminal for security check."

    "People are suffering because of you and IndiGo lying-lying and lying, there r some old passengers in wheel chairs, not in very good health condition. Shame on you!" Kapil Sharma said.

    Also Read: Watch: Rubina Dilaik expecting twins! Actress reveals husband Abhinav Shukla's reaction

    Kapil Sharma referenced the airline's official accounts on X, previously Twitter, in his tweets and identified his flight as 6E 5149, a Chennai-bound aircraft destined for Mumbai. It is scheduled to leave at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 9:55 p.m. However, according to Google Flights, IndiGo 6E 5149's estimated departure time has been pushed back by four hours, to 12:10 a.m. on November 30. 

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spotify Wrapped 2023: Arijit Singh tops most-streamed artist; check out the full list RBA

    Spotify Wrapped 2023: Arijit Singh tops most-streamed artist; check out the full list

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha's film earns highest collection in Kerala; Check rkn

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha's film earns highest collection in Kerala; Check

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga dismisses rumors about Bobby Deol's character being 'Mute', 'Step-brother' RKK

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga dismisses rumors about Bobby Deol's character being 'Mute', 'Step-brother'

    'Bigg Boss 17' fame Navid Sole wishes to go on Temptation Island India with Shah Rukh Khan RKK

    'Bigg Boss 17' fame Navid Sole wishes to go on Temptation Island India with Shah Rukh Khan

    Watch: Rubina Dilaik expecting twins! Actress reveals husband Abhinav Shukla's reaction RKK

    Watch: Rubina Dilaik expecting twins! Actress reveals husband Abhinav Shukla's reaction

    Recent Stories

    Spotify Wrapped 2023: Arijit Singh tops most-streamed artist; check out the full list RBA

    Spotify Wrapped 2023: Arijit Singh tops most-streamed artist; check out the full list

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha's film earns highest collection in Kerala; Check rkn

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha's film earns highest collection in Kerala; Check

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga dismisses rumors about Bobby Deol's character being 'Mute', 'Step-brother' RKK

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga dismisses rumors about Bobby Deol's character being 'Mute', 'Step-brother'

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 price cut here is how much smartphone costs now gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 price cut: Here’s how much smartphone costs now

    Anjus trouble returns: Desires divorce from Indian husband, plans to move kids to Pakistan AJR

    Anju's trouble returns: Desires divorce from Indian husband, plans to move kids to Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon