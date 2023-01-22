KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding Updates: 'Father Of The Bride' Suniel Shetty's Khandala house decorated

Athiya Shetty is set to marry cricketer KL Rahul on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's estate in Khandala. Only a few guests have been invited. Couple to have no phone policy?

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are getting married. According to rumours, their wedding will take place on January 23. Suniel Shetty's large property in Khandala is rumoured to be the wedding destination. There have been several reports regarding the guest list making the news. Both families have kept the great grand wedding under wraps, ensuring no details are in the media. However, a video of the wedding venue has already appeared on the internet.

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani gives a glimpse of Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse decked up in golden decor and lights. It does look like a proper wedding setup with mandap and more. As per the reports, the wedding will take place on January 23, and the festivities will start on January 21.

Also Read: Kartik speaks trending dialogues in Shehzada; masses make his one-liners viral

Now fans wait to see Athiya and KL Rahul dressed up as bride and groom. Further, it is reported that the couple will organise for a lavish bash after the IPL wraps up. Cricketers and Bollywood stars would be reportedly attending the bash. But well, it seems we will have to wait for a day more, provided they do share pics on social media.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul choose a "no phone policy."

According to rumours, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have decided to follow Bollywood conventions by having a 'No phone policy' during their wedding. According to the most recent updates, the guests' phones will be confiscated, and they are even asked not to publish any images or videos from the wedding location until the couple makes it official.

Also Read: James Cameron hails SS Rajamouli's RRR for its intriguing structure; said it is 'Powerful'

According to a Zoom Digital report, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have invited just 100 guests who have been absolutely forbidden from taking photographs at the wedding. It is believed that Athiya and KL Rahul would release official photos on their respective websites.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul love story:

The actress and the famous cricketer have been in a serious relationship for around three years. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul went Instagram official in 2022, and their public outings and adorable PDAs have gotten them a lot of attention. According to rumours, the couple has acquired a luxurious flat in Mumbai where they want to dwell after the wedding.



