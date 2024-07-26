Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs pay homage to martyrs

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, marks India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. This year, as the nation commemorates the 25th anniversary, both political leaders and Bollywood celebrities have paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. This year, as the nation marks the 25th anniversary of this significant event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dras to pay his respects. Alongside political figures, Bollywood celebrities also took to social media and public platforms to honor the martyrs of the Kargil War. Here’s how some of them expressed their gratitude and remembrance:

Abhishek Bachchan, who played a soldier in the film LOC: Kargil, reflected on the occasion by remembering the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the safety and sovereignty of the nation. He emphasized that his respect and admiration for the armed forces grow each day, highlighting the sense of pride and security that citizens feel thanks to their dedication.

Sidharth Malhotra, known for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, acknowledged the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas as a significant milestone in India’s history. He conveyed his humility and honor in having portrayed such a heroic figure and stressed that the bravery and selflessness of soldiers like Captain Batra continue to inspire. Malhotra called for a united remembrance and tribute to the sacrifices made by these indomitable heroes.

Janhvi Kapoor joined in the commemoration, urging people to stand united in remembrance and gratitude for the heroes who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom. She praised their unwavering commitment to duty and sacrifice, embodying the true spirit of the nation.

Anupam Kher also contributed to the tribute by calling for an honoring of the gallant soldiers who gave their lives to protect the country’s borders on the silver jubilee of Kargil Diwas.

Sonu Nigam expressed deep respect for the Kargil war heroes and their families, acknowledging that their sacrifices are the reason for the safety and security enjoyed by the nation. He conveyed his profound gratitude for their service.

Through these heartfelt messages, Bollywood celebrities have contributed to the nation’s collective remembrance of the bravery and sacrifice demonstrated during the Kargil War.

