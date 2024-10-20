Kiara Advani forgets Kerala in viral video, Internet can't stop trolling [WATCH]

A Reddit user posted a clip from the show in which Kiara was asked to name the states of South India by Rana and Ram as part of an IQ test.

After failing to recall the names of all five South Indian states in a viral video, Kiara Advani has come under fire. The actress appeared in No 1 Yaari, Rana Daggubati's show, alongside Ram Charan. Kiara and Ram were the guests for the season finale. There were various noteworthy moments in the 2023 episode. However, a Reddit user posted a clip from the show in which Kiara was asked to name the states of South India by Rana and Ram as part of an IQ test.

The actress named Telangana first, then Andhra Pradesh, and then Karnataka. However, Rana had to help her recall Tamil Nadu. He asked, “Where is Tamil from?” helping her guess. She seems to have forgotten to include Kerala, though. Again, Rana tried to help her. "Where is Malayalam from?" Ram and Rana tried to give her a hint. Kiara was unsure of the response. At last, Ram said, "Kerala." "Right, right, Kerala," Kiara exclaimed. "I was about to say it," she added.

Several users in the comments trolled Kiara for her lack of knowledge. One person wrote, "Gosh SoBo kids be paying so much fees in their posh schools to end up like this lol. Any kid from a tier 2 city CBSE school can name all the states and it’s capitals"

Another person wrote, "I genuinely don't know what these kids do during their time studying in some of the best schools in India. Matlab yeh toh government school wala backbencher bhi keh sakta hai (me)"

One user commented, "It’s embarrassing not from a pure textbook geography knowledge stand point but because of the fact that a lot of people she works with on a day to day basis are all from different parts of India. So many film technicians are from the south. If she was really dedicated to her craft, she would be familiar with those technicians and their work. If not deeply, she would at least know their states and could further narrow down the languages through process of elimination or guessing."

Kiara is currently working on a few South Indian movies. These include the Telugu movie Game Changer and the rumored part in the Kannada movie Toxic, which stars Yash from KGF fame in the major role.

