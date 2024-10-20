Lifestyle

Cockroach problem? Try these effective home remedies

Cockroaches can be a major problem at many households. However, there are effective home remedies for cockroach infestations.

Cockroach problem

Cockroach infestation is a common problem for homeowners. Many struggle to eliminate them despite trying various methods.

Cockroach infestation

Cockroaches are commonly found in unclean kitchens, leading to various health problems.

Remedies

Here are some remedies to get rid of cockroaches at home.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice's acidity repels cockroaches. Spray it around infested areas.

Bay leaves

Scatter dried bay leaves where cockroaches are present. Experts recommend using bay leaf powder in corners and less-cleaned areas.

Water and vinegar

Mix equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray this solution in cockroach-infested areas.

Cockroach baits

Cockroach baits help eliminate cockroaches. Place them in the corners of rooms and kitchens.

