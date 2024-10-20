Cockroach problem? Try these effective home remedies

Lifestyle
Cockroaches can be a major problem at many households. However, there are effective home remedies for cockroach infestations.
Cockroach infestation is a common problem for homeowners. Many struggle to eliminate them despite trying various methods.
Cockroaches are commonly found in unclean kitchens, leading to various health problems.
Here are some remedies to get rid of cockroaches at home.
Lemon juice's acidity repels cockroaches. Spray it around infested areas.
Scatter dried bay leaves where cockroaches are present. Experts recommend using bay leaf powder in corners and less-cleaned areas.
Mix equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray this solution in cockroach-infested areas.
Cockroach baits help eliminate cockroaches. Place them in the corners of rooms and kitchens.