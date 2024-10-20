Diwali 2024: 5 things to worship for good luck

spirituality
This time Diwali is on October 31st, Thursday. On this day, apart from deities, some other things must be worshipped. Doing so increases good luck and brings auspicious results
If you are a businessman, then definitely worship your account books on Diwali. Account books contain complete business details, so they must be worshipped on Diwali
During Lakshmi Puja, keep a book and pen-copy there as well. These things are considered a form of Goddess Saraswati. Worshipping them along with Lakshmi Puja increases knowledge
If you earn money through computers, laptops, etc., then definitely worship them on Diwali. This will maintain happiness and prosperity in your home
Scales and weights should also be worshipped on Diwali as they are our means of livelihood. They play an important role in running our life cycle
After worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, vehicles should also be worshipped. In Hinduism, vehicles are considered a form of Goddess Kalka. Vehicles are especially useful