Musician Anirudh Ravichander hikes fee, reportedly becomes highest-paid in India; CHECK details

Music director Anirudh Ravichander, following the success of Telugu film "Devara," has increased his fees for new Telugu films, making him one of India's highest-paid music directors. His recent work in "Vettaiyan," starring Rajinikanth, has become a massive hit.

Anirudh Ravichander is one of most sought after musicians in India, most of his recent works have become massive hits. His background music elevates the movies and play a crucial role in their success. As per reports, Anirudh has hiked his fees for music direction, following the success of the Telugu film "Devara," which has increased his popularity.

Also Read: Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details

Currently, Anirudh is reportedly asking for around Rs 20 crores for new Telugu films, making him one of the highest-paid music directors in Indian cinema. Oscar-winning music director A.R. Rahman's fees range from Rs 10 to Rs 12 crores.

Anirudh's latest musical work in the film "Vettaiyan" has also become a significant hit, with his music being a major draw for the movie. The film is directed by T.J. Gnanavel and features art direction by K. Kathir and costume design by Anu Vardhan. "Vettaiyan," starring Rajinikanth, has received a U/A certificate. The cinematography is handled by S.R. Kathir.

In addition to Rajinikanth, the cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Sharwanand, Jishu Sengupta, Abhirami, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Ramayya Subramanian, Kishore, Kingsley, Rohini, Ravi Mariya, Raveena Tandon, Raghav Juyal, Ramesh Tilak, Shaji Chen, Rakshan, Singampuli, G.M. Sundar, and Sabumon Abdusamad, among other notable actors.

Also Read: 'Wishing a very hungry Karwa Chauth...', Kajol wishes netizens as DDLJ completes 29 years

Latest Videos