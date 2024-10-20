Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor face POCSO charges over obscene content on ALT Balaji

    The charge was filed at the MHB Police Station and also invokes Section 295-A as well as Sections 13 and 15 of the Information Technology Act.

    Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor face POCSO charges over obscene content on ALT Balaji RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a charge has been filed against Ekta Kapoor, her mother Shobha Kapoor, and Balaji Telefilms Limited. The complaint stems from purportedly lewd sequences in the television series "Gandi Baat," which is available on the OTT platform Alt Balaji, that include minor girls. The show especially the sixth season has been under fire for depicting alleged inappropriate scenes involving minors.

    The charge was filed at the MHB Police Station and also invokes Section 295-A as well as Sections 13 and 15 of the Information Technology Act. The complaint claims that explicit images of young girls were featured in this series, which was aired on "Alt Balaji" from February to April of 2021. Nevertheless, this problematic episode isn't available to stream on this app right now.

    Borivali-based 39-year-old yoga instructor Swapnil Rewaji filed the case in 2021. Subsequently, he brought the case before the Borivali court, which prompted the MHB police to file a formal complaint. The web series is accused in the complaint of having explicit content and sexually suggestive behavior with minor girls, especially in the episodes named Class of 2017 and Class of 2020.

    The authorities cited various parts of the Information Technology Act, the Indian Penal Code, and particular POCSO Act regulations, claiming that the series would have risked children's welfare by showing them in inappropriate situations. Alt Balaji Telefilm has not yet responded to the accusations as the investigation continues.

