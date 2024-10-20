Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra

Celebrities share their celebrations on social media during Karwa Chauth, a festival that is much loved by Hindu married ladies, bringing the glamour of Bollywood to life. Actors Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, and Bhagyashree, among others, took to their Instagram this year to share their festive preparations, customs, and heartwarming moments.

Parineeti Chopra's celebration

Fans are buzzing because Parineeti Chopra, who is celebrating her second Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chadha, has given snippets of her preparations. She showcased her elegantly simple mehendi design on Saturday by sharing a number of pictures on her Instagram story.

As Parineeti displayed a tastefully furnished house, decorated with lights in preparation for the celebration. On September 24, 2023, the actor got married to Raghav Chadha, the leader of AAP.

Shilpa Shetty's preparation

Shilpa Shetty shared a peek to her 'Sargi' ritual on her Instagram story. The thali was decorated beautifully with a variety of traditional treats and snacks, along with a decorative sieve and mehendi cones.

The actress also showed off her elegant mehendi design.

Sonam Kapoor's mehendi

Sonam Kapoor shared photos of her pre-Karwa Chauth celebrations. Images from Sonam Kapoor's pre-Karwa Chauth festivities were posted. Her hands were covered with exquisite mehendi designs on her Instagram stories, with the names of her son Vayu and husband Anand written within the designs.

As she enjoyed the big day with her family, Sonam's postings caught the spirit of the celebration.

Sonakshi Sinha's Elegant Mangalsutra

This year marks as the first Karwa Chauth celebration of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The actress shared a glimpse of her stunning and elegant look for the day. She also showed off her sophisticated mangalsutra by Bvlgari.

Sonakshi shared the photos and wrote, "Praying for your lambi umar, today and everyday #HappyKarwachauth Mr. Husband @iamzahero Let this eternal symbol of love- my @bvlgari Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace, be an enduring reminder of our commitment."

Bhagyashree's Karwa Chauth fun

The actress shared a fun video with her friends having a mehendi party. The caption read, "Mehndi party with the gang ! Oh what fun it was, we ate, we danced, we indulged in ourselves ... that one evening when it was all about US !"

