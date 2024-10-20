Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha's celebration

Entertainment
Like every year, this year too, Bollywood will celebrate Karwa Chauth with great fanfare. From Shilpa Shetty to Sonakshi Sinha, everyone is ready for the celebration
Like every year, Shilpa Shetty observed Karwa Chauth. She received the Sargi platter from her mother-in-law and applied henna for her husband
This is Sonakshi Sinha's first Karwa Chauth after her marriage this year. She observed the fast for her husband Zaheer Iqbal. She shared photos wearing a red saree, sindoor
Parineeti Chopra has arrived at her in-laws' place to celebrate Karwa Chauth. She has applied simple henna and shared photos of it. Her house is decorated with lights
Sonam Kapoor doesn't fast for Karwa Chauth, but she loves to dress up for the occasion. She applied special henna with her husband and son's name
TV actress Shraddha Arya is pregnant, yet she observed the Karwa Chauth fast. She also shared photos of her henna-adorned hands
It's Rakul Preet Singh's first Karwa Chauth. She observed the fast and made all the preparations for the celebration. Rakul married Jackky Bhagnani in February this year
Every year, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita celebrate Karwa Chauth at their home. Many actresses come to their house to perform the puja. Their house is decorated with lights