Karwa Chauth 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha's celebration

Karwa Chauth celebrations in Bollywood

Like every year, this year too, Bollywood will celebrate Karwa Chauth with great fanfare. From Shilpa Shetty to Sonakshi Sinha, everyone is ready for the celebration

Shilpa Shetty receives Sargi from mother-in-law

Like every year, Shilpa Shetty observed Karwa Chauth. She received the Sargi platter from her mother-in-law and applied henna for her husband

Sonakshi Sinha's first Karwa Chauth

This is Sonakshi Sinha's first Karwa Chauth after her marriage this year. She observed the fast for her husband Zaheer Iqbal. She shared photos wearing a red saree, sindoor

Parineeti Chopra arrives at her in-laws' place

Parineeti Chopra has arrived at her in-laws' place to celebrate Karwa Chauth. She has applied simple henna and shared photos of it. Her house is decorated with lights

Sonam Kapoor applies henna

Sonam Kapoor doesn't fast for Karwa Chauth, but she loves to dress up for the occasion. She applied special henna with her husband and son's name

Pregnant Shraddha Arya observes the fast

TV actress Shraddha Arya is pregnant, yet she observed the Karwa Chauth fast. She also shared photos of her henna-adorned hands

Rakul Preet Singh's first Karwa Chauth

It's Rakul Preet Singh's first Karwa Chauth. She observed the fast and made all the preparations for the celebration. Rakul married Jackky Bhagnani in February this year

Anil Kapoor's house decorated for Karwa Chauth

Every year, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita celebrate Karwa Chauth at their home. Many actresses come to their house to perform the puja. Their house is decorated with lights

