Christmas 2023: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor celebrate the festival romantically, see pictures

    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Christmas 2023: With their romantic Christmas pictures, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ramped up the heat on social media.

    article_image1

    Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt hosted a Christmas party for relatives and friends at their Mumbai home. 

    article_image2

    On Christmas morning, Alia Bhatt turned to Instagram and uploaded a slew of images from the celebration, including a romantic one with Ranbir Kapoor.

    article_image3

    Alia and Ranbir were photographed sitting on a couch, sharing a romantic moment where Ranbir wrapped is wife around his arms and kissed her on her cheek. 

    article_image4

    The Christmas tree was decorated beautifully with the baubles having names of Alia and Raha written on it. 

    article_image5

    Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much.. merry merry christmas & happy happy always."

    article_image6

    For the brunch, Alia wore a yellow dress that came with frilles. She also wore a reindeer band to complete her Christmas look. 

    article_image7

    Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji were among those in attendance and they were seen having a fun time. 

