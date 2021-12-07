Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Imported fruits, vegetables to treat the guests and more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's guests will be served Italian, continental, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food. Various exotic fruits from countries like Thailand, Philippines, and Taiwan will also be served.

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married on December 09. Family and friends have started arriving at the venue, a 700-year-old heritage site turned into a resort at Chauth Ka Barwara town of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding festivities will start from today till 9th.

The guests, including filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur and Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Punjabi singer Gurudas Maan and his family, have already reached the venue. Singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani were spotted posing for the shutterbugs at the airport.

It is said to serve various exotic vegetables and fruits shipped from countries like Taiwan, Thailand, and Philippines. Some are like Asparagus Rs 2500/kg and 30 kgs have been sent, Avocadoes Rs 1500/kg around 100 kgs are also sent to the wedding venue. Other food items like red bananas, spinach, cabbage, and mushrooms have been shipped from Karnataka.

According to a source at the hotel, a truck from Karnataka reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Monday morning, December 06, a truck full of some fresh local vegetables and fruits. Guests will be enjoying a lavish spread during the 3 day stay at the resort, starting today.

Guests will be served Italian, continental, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food. They will also enjoy Rajwadi food items at the wedding. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding cake details are also out. It is said that they will have a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake curated by a chef from Italy.



