Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: THIS is the theme for Sangeet, Mehendi and marriage, reportedly

The themes for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding functions are out, as per a report. Read the story to find out about the themes for the Sangeet ceremony, Mehendi ceremony and their wedding.

One of the most awaited pieces of information about the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is the theme for all their functions. Wedding themes are one of the most thought-about decisions wherein from the outfits of the bride and groom to the décor – everything is decked up and set as per the theme. And when it is about a Bollywood wedding, you cannot expect anything mediocre.

Fresh updates on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding suggest that the themes for the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies, as well as the wedding, are out. For the pre-wedding festivities, the theme decided is a riot of colours, as per a report in India Today. Gold, beige, ivory and white are the colours for the Mehendi ceremony, which sure is a classic choice of colours.

The Sangeet ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be a blingy affair! For this, the actors have chosen the ‘bling’ theme, which we think is quite Bollywood of them. What’s a Bollywood function without all the glitz, glamour and bling, especially when two of the hottest stars of the industry are getting married?

Now, if you have been wondering what’s the theme for the wedding, let us break that news for you as well. Pastel sorbet is the theme for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, reportedly. The two actors along with a team of the event management company, which is taking care of their wedding festivities, are reported to have sat together to decide upon the themes.

There are also reports that the bride-to-be and groom-to-be will be performing a dance at their Sangeet ceremony. Apart from them, other Bollywood actors are also expected to perform. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly have a court marriage before their traditional big fat Indian wedding at the 14-century Fort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.