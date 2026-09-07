Women home chefs in Kashmir showcased their culinary skills at the 'Home chef' cooking competition finale in Srinagar. Organised by Dhara and IHM, the event aims to empower women by providing a platform to start their own food businesses.

Women home chefs in Kashmir got an opportunity to showcase their culinary skills and explore possibilities of starting their own food ventures at the finale of the ‘Home chef’ cooking competition, held in Srinagar. The competition was organised by Dhara in collaboration with the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Srinagar, at a private hotel in Zakura on the outskirts of the city.

The finale saw six participants compete in a live cooking challenge. Organisers said around 400-500 people had registered for the competition, of whom 12 were selected for the semi-finals and six eventually reached the final round. The initiative aims to provide home chefs, particularly women, with a platform to showcase their talent, gain recognition and explore opportunities to start food businesses, including cloud kitchens.

A Platform for Empowerment

Speaking about the initiative, Yasin Reshi, a chef and faculty member at the Institute of Hotel Management, Srinagar, said the competition was designed to give home cooks a larger platform to demonstrate their skills. "HomeChef is taking place in Srinagar, and today we have the finals. There are six participants, and most of them are home chefs, specifically women. This platform was created to give home cooks a grand stage where they can showcase their skills and talent. Through this, they can promote their culinary abilities and even start their own food businesses or cloud kitchens. Since Srinagar is a tourist destination, they can establish excellent food ventures," Reshi told ANI.

Competition Details and Prizes

He said the competition received around 400-500 registrations, with 12 participants reaching the semi-finals and six making it to the finale. "Today, they are cooking live here. Out of these, three winners will be chosen. The first prize is a brand-new scooter and Rs 30,000 cash. The second prize is Rs 30,000 cash, and the third prize is Rs 10,000 cash. Beyond the prizes, we also provide them with guidance on how to start their own food businesses. I believe this is a great initiative to empower women," he said.

The Future of Home-Cooked Food

Reshi also highlighted the growing demand for home-cooked food and said such ventures could have potential in a tourist destination like Srinagar. "The world is changing, and everyone now prefers home-cooked, hygienic, and organic food over hotel food. History is repeating itself. In a tourist destination like this, if these home chefs start making clean, healthy, and organic food with a modern twist and promote it through social media or cloud kitchens, it has a very bright future," he said.

Talking about his work at IHM, Reshi said women make up a significant share of students enrolling in its courses and many later start their own food businesses. " We run various degree and diploma courses, and we see a high percentage of women enrolling. Many of them go on to start their own food businesses after completing their courses. It's heartening to see people starting their own ventures after such competitions and courses. I believe similar platforms should be created for other trades as well, like carpentry, where people can show their skills and move forward in new ways," he said.

Participants Share Their Experience

Participant Andleeb said the competition provided women who generally remain at home with an opportunity to receive recognition for their culinary skills. "This is a wonderful platform for women who are usually confined to their homes. They cook for everyone but often don't receive the appreciation or have a stage to showcase their talent. So, this is definitely a great opportunity for them. It’s also a significant step toward women’s empowerment. Many educated girls are at home, and through initiatives like this, they can find a way to move forward," she said.

She added that such competitions could also help promote Kashmiri cuisine among tourists. "Such competitions are essential because they encourage more women to participate. Since Kashmir is a famous tourist destination, if women can showcase the authentic taste of our region to visitors and turn it into a profession, it would be amazing. These platforms are vital for women to progress," Andleeb said.

Another participant, Saima Paul, said the competition, which has been running for four years, gives home-based women a chance to bring their creativity and skills to a larger platform. "This competition has been running for four years now, and it provides a great stage for women who are mostly home-based. They cook and get some appreciation at home, but when they get an outdoor or indoor platform like this, their creativity and caliber truly come to light. Through such appreciation, they grow," she said.

Paul said such platforms help women build confidence and become self-reliant. "These platforms build confidence in women, making them feel self-reliant and empowered. It's not just about earning money; it’s about getting recognition. This is very good for the growth of Kashmir. We want our culinary heritage to get more recognition so that Kashmir becomes a brand known worldwide," she said.

Highlighting the role women continue to play in managing households, Paul said the initiative demonstrated that their skills could also translate into opportunities outside the home. "In our society, women, whether they are doctors, engineers, or in any other profession, still have to manage the kitchen at home. They put 100 per cent effort into ensuring their families eat healthy and pure food. This initiative shows that if a woman can manage a home so well, she can also succeed on a larger stage. Such women then become mentors for others in the community," she said.

Young contestant Mehak said the competition offered home chefs an opportunity to learn and gain visibility. "It feels really good to participate here because there is so much to learn. This is a brilliant platform for home chefs who usually just cook at home to get noticed by everyone. It shows that home cooks can go beyond just the kitchen and move forward in life. Especially since Kashmir is a tourist hub, young girls can start their own ventures like cloud kitchens. This platform gives them that initial boost," she said.

Promoting Culinary Traditions and Entrepreneurship

The organisers also announced prizes to make the competition more competitive, with the first three winners receiving a scooter, cash prizes and other rewards. The event also sought to promote Kashmir's culinary traditions and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, to turn their cooking skills into sustainable businesses. Chef Yasin said more such competitions would be organised in the future under pan-India programmes. (ANI)