North West has once again astounded everyone with her 'new appearance'. The adolescent, known for her outlandish appearances, seems entirely unrecognisable in a recent video.

North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's adolescent daughter, has once again sparked interest online with a striking new appearance. The 13-year-old recently appeared in a TikTok video with an edgy makeover, surprising many social media fans by how different she looked. Her distinctive nose shape, electric-blue wig, heavy makeup, and daring dress rapidly became the main talking points.

North West's dramatic new look has gone viral.

In the video, North lip-synced to Rihanna's SOS while wearing a black leather costume with a high collar and silver chain embellishments. She completed the image with a vivid blue wig that hung dramatically down her back.

Her makeup was equally bold. North sported dramatically overlined black lips and looked to have a grill-like device covering her teeth. However, the dramatic contour around her nose drew the most attention.

The intense makeup created the illusion of a much sharper, smaller nose, prompting some spectators to refer to it as North's "new nose". However, there is no evidence that she had a nose operation. The changed appearance appears to be due to cosmetics, including excessive contouring.

Netizens Respond to North West's 'Unrecognisable' Appearance

The change elicited a mixed reaction online. Some individuals questioned the severity of North's makeup and style for her age, while others slammed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their daughter's look.

Several reviewers were concerned about what they perceived as a too-adult appearance. At the same time, some social media users backed North, claiming that experimenting with fashion and alternative beauty is a natural part of maturing and defining one's personality.

North West has always had a bold fashion sense.

This is not North's first time experimenting with offbeat clothes. She has previously gained notice for her fondness of brightly coloured haircuts, temporary tattoos, and false piercings.

North has also discussed her unique style, citing piercings as a way for individuals to express themselves. Kim Kardashian has also lauded her daughter's originality, stating that North has a unique fashion sense and understands what she loves.

For the time being, North's recent metamorphosis looks to be another example of her increasingly creative approach, rather than a permanent alteration in her appearance.