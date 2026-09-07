Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mirzapur: The Movie' made history as the first web-series-to-film adaptation to achieve massive success, earning a staggering Rs 96.85 crore in its opening weekend. The film is now the 4th biggest opener of 2026.

Mirzapur The Movie's 'Dhamakedaar' Box Office Opening

What could be described as a one-of-a-kind experiment for a web series in India, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ has emerged as one of the biggest box-office success stories of 2026. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has registered a spectacular opening weekend, collecting Rs 96.85 crore in its first three days in Hindi.

In an X post, Adarsh described the film’s performance as a “zabardast, dhamakedaar weekend”, stating that ‘Mirzapur The Movie’ will be remembered as the first web-series-to-film franchise to deliver such huge numbers in its opening weekend. 'MIRZAPUR THE MOVIE' EXPLODES AT THE BOXOFFICE – A ZABARDAST, DHAMAKEDAAR WEEKEND... #MirzapurTheMovie will go down in HISTORY as the FIRST web series-to-film franchise to deliver such HUMONGOUS numbers in its opening weekend. The film has secured the 4TH SPOT among the TOP 5… pic.twitter.com/E8HoqHfDFn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2026

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown

The film opened at Rs 27.85 crore on Friday, followed by a strong Rs 32.50 crore on Saturday. The momentum accelerated further on Sunday, when the film collected Rs 36.50 crore, taking its opening-weekend total to Rs 96.85 crore.

Among 2026's Top Openers

The performance also places ‘Mirzapur The Movie’ at number 4 among the top five opening weekends of 2026, behind Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ and Yash-led ‘Toxic’ (Hindi), while staying ahead of Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’, as per Taran Adarsh’s update.

With the film already closing in on the Rs 100-crore mark after its first weekend, attention now shifts to Monday. In the meantime, ‘Mirzapur’ has earned Rs 84 lakhs in weekend collection from its Telugu version.

About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal). The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ was released in theatres on September 4. (ANI)