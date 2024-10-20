Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match heading towards draw

    The third day of the Kerala vs. Karnataka Ranji Trophy match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. 

    The third day of the Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Karnataka in Aloor was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. With only one days play remaining the match is likely to end in a draw. The final session of the second day at the Aloor Cricket Stadium was also abandoned due to rain. When play stopped yesterday, Kerala was at 161 runs for the loss of three wickets, with Sanju Samson (15) and Sachin Baby (23) at the crease. Fans were eagerly awaiting a performance from the in-form Sanju.

    Also read:  IND vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets

    Earlier, Karnataka won the toss and elected to field. Kerala lost the wickets of Vathsal Govind (31), Rohan Kunnummal (63), and Baba Aparajith (19). Due to rain, the first day's play started late, with only 23 overs bowled and Kerala reaching 88 runs without loss. On the second day, Rohan's wicket fell early, adding just six runs to his overnight score. He faced 88 balls, hitting one six and ten fours.

    Vathsal also departed soon after, followed by the partnership of Sachin and Aparajith. Aparajith couldn't hold on for long, falling to Shreyas Gopal. Sanju then came to the crease, starting his innings with a six, followed by two boundaries. Further play was impossible due to of rain.

    Kerala made three changes from their previous match against Karnataka. Sanju Samson, M.D Nidheesh, and K.M Asif were included in the playing XI, replacing Vishnu Vinod, Akshay Chandran, and Salman Nizar. Kerala entered the match against Karnataka with confidence after their impressive victory against Punjab in the first match. They bounced back strongly after conceding a first-innings lead to secure an eight-wicket win.

    Kerala's playing XI against Karnataka: Vathsal Govind, Rohan S Kunnummal, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Aditya Sarwate, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh.

    Also read: IND vs NZ: Top 5 reasons behind India's defeat in Bengaluru Test

