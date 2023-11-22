Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kartik Aaryan's ex, Sara Ali Khan extends birthday wishes despite his public remarks about her

    On Kartik Aaryan's 33rd birthday, his ex, Sara Ali Khan, unexpectedly shared heartfelt wishes on social media. Despite their public post-breakup discussions about each other, this gesture comes as a surprise.

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan, undeterred by Kartik Aaryan's recent subtle remark about her, gracefully extended a heartfelt birthday wish to him as he marked another year on Wednesday. Despite the complexities of their past relationship, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a previously unseen photograph featuring the two of them, possibly captured during the filming of Love Aaj Kal 2. In this candid moment, Kartik is depicted handing over a phone, its cover containing a ten-rupee note, to Sara. The actress, with an animated expression, receives the phone from him, encapsulating a moment of camaraderie. Additionally, Sara shared another snapshot of the duo from their collaborative project, emphasizing the positive memories they shared during their time working together.

    It's noteworthy that Sara's birthday wish for Kartik comes a few days subsequent to his commentary on her discussing their past relationship during an interview on Koffee With Karan 8. Kartik, expressing his viewpoint in a conversation with Film Companion, articulated, "Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nehi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye" (One thing I believe in is that if a relationship is between two people, the other person should not talk about it. We should all respect our relationships).

    Claiming that he has never revealed anything about his relationships he added, "I expect the same from my [partner]. It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out… par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai (When you are with someone, you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine that it will end. When you talk about it, it’s not like the other person is only thinking about one person, they are thinking about both)."

     

    ALSO READ: 'Dunki' Drop 2 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer releases film's first song

