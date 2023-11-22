'Dunki' Drop 2 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer releases film's first song

'Dunki' Drop 2 - 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song is the first track released by the film and is composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh.

The markers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki' have begun the musical adventure of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial by releasing the first heart-warming track from the film, 'Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya'. The song begins Hardy's story when he falls for Manu and she defends him against the world.

The song

About the song 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

This musical delight is composed by Pritam and has Arijit Singh's soulful voice. The lyrics are written by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The song is choreographed by the legendary Ganesh Acharya.

About 'Dunki'

The film is a heartwarming story about four friends and their goal to reach foreign shores; it follows them on their tough yet life-changing journey to make their dreams come true. 'Dunki' is a love and friendship epic based on real-life experiences that pulls together these widely dissimilar stories and gives amusing and heartbreaking answers.

Also Read: 'Dunki': Here's what Shah Rukh Khan's film title mean

'Dunki' cast

Along with SRK, 'Dunki' also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan for JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. 'Dunki' is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon and will be released in theaters on December 21, 2023.