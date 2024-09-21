Fruits you shouldn't eat on an empty stomach: Your guide to a healthy morning

Fruits are very good for health. But some fruits should not be eaten on an empty stomach in the morning. Here is a list of those fruits.

It is advisable to consume fruits if you are suffering from illness. The reason is that fruits are rich in nutrients. Eating fruits gives our body instant energy. But eating some fruits on an empty stomach in the morning causes digestive problems.

Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits are very good for health. Importance is given to the consumption of fruits during fasting. The body, which has been fasting all day, lacks nutrients. So they advise to eat fruits.

Some fruits should be eaten after meals. Certain fruits should not be consumed on an empty stomach for any reason. This has negative effects on health.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and grapes are highly acidic. Consuming them on an empty stomach in the morning can cause problems like heartburn, acidity and gas.

Tomato

Tomatoes are used in cooking. Tomato also has acidic properties and should be used sparingly. Eating on an empty stomach increases the acidity in the stomach. This acidity causes acidity and discomfort.

Banana

Bananas are very good for health. But when we consume them daily, the magnesium and calcium balance in our blood is disturbed. This leads to heart problems. Also, pineapple should not be eaten on an empty stomach. It contains bromelain. It increases the acidity in the stomach.

Guava

Guava is high in fiber and fructose. Consuming this guava on an empty stomach will adversely affect your digestive system. Eating watermelon, which has high water content, increases the acidity level in the stomach.

