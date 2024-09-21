Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fruits you shouldn't eat on an empty stomach: Your guide to a healthy morning

    Fruits are very good for health. But some fruits should not be eaten on an empty stomach in the morning. Here is a list of those fruits.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    It is advisable to consume fruits if you are suffering from illness. The reason is that fruits are rich in nutrients. Eating fruits gives our body instant energy. But eating some fruits on an empty stomach in the morning causes digestive problems. 

    article_image2

    Fruits and Vegetables

    Fruits are very good for health. Importance is given to the consumption of fruits during fasting. The body, which has been fasting all day, lacks nutrients. So they advise to eat fruits. 

    article_image3

    Some fruits should be eaten after meals. Certain fruits should not be consumed on an empty stomach for any reason. This has negative effects on health.

    article_image4

    Citrus fruits

    Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons and grapes are highly acidic. Consuming them on an empty stomach in the morning can cause problems like heartburn, acidity and gas.

    article_image5

    Tomato

    Tomatoes are used in cooking. Tomato also has acidic properties and should be used sparingly. Eating on an empty stomach increases the acidity in the stomach. This acidity causes acidity and discomfort.

    article_image6

    Banana

    Bananas are very good for health. But when we consume them daily, the magnesium and calcium balance in our blood is disturbed. This leads to heart problems. Also, pineapple should not be eaten on an empty stomach. It contains bromelain. It increases the acidity in the stomach.

    article_image7

    Guava

    Guava is high in fiber and fructose. Consuming this guava on an empty stomach will adversely affect your digestive system. Eating watermelon, which has high water content, increases the acidity level in the stomach.

