    Devara ticket prices hiked in Andhra Pradesh: Jr NTR's movie to begin from midnight on September 27

    Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 will be released in theatres on September 27. In preparation for its release, the Andhra Pradesh government has allowed a ticket price hike of Rs 60 to Rs 135 for this action-packed film.
     

    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    The highly anticipated Telugu action film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, will be released on September 27. Before its big debut, the Andhra Pradesh government submitted a notification asking clearance for a ticket price increase and the showing of special programs around the state.

    According to the government decision, Andhra Pradesh has approved an increase in ticket rates, with upper-class tickets costing Rs 110 more, lower-class tickets Rs 60 higher, and multiplex tickets Rs 135 higher each. Furthermore, the order has permitted the showing of six special programs on the release day, commencing at midnight, and five further performances beginning on the second day.

    Devara: Part 1 acquired a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmakers made four major changes to the picture according to the censor board's rules. Three sequences were changed to lessen violence: a guy kicking his wife, another character kicking his mother, and a five-second shot of a hanging body were totally eliminated.

    Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in significant parts. Anirudh Ravichander scored the music for the film, which Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts produced. Rathnavelu did the photography, while Sreekar Prasad did the editing. 

