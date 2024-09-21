Rajinikanth remembers Amitabh Bachchan's financial crisis: "Bollywood was laughing..."

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    During the event, Rajinikanth paid a heartfelt tribute to Amitabh Bachchan and talked about the financial struggles faced by Big B and how he fought back with his hard work and passion. 

    First Published Sep 21, 2024

    Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are two legendary actors of the Indian film industry who are known for their remarkable work, inspiring work ethics, and hard work. The two will soon be seen together in Vettaiyan after a gap of over three decades. Fans are excited to see the two veterans reunite on the screen and cannot for the release. On Friday, the grand audio launch of Vettaiyan took place in Chennai. During the event, Rajinikanth paid a heartfelt tribute to Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports by India Today, Rajinikanth talked about the financial struggles faced by Big B and how he fought back with his hard work and passion. 

    Rajinikanth's tribute to Amitabh Bachchan 

    Rajinikanth said, “When Amit ji was producing films he broke into a big loss. He was not even able to pay his watchman. His Juhu home came into Public Bidding. The whole Bollywood was laughing at him… The world will just wait for your downfall. In three years, he did all the ads, KBC earned all the money, and bought back three homes along with the Juhu home on the same street. He is such an inspiration. He is 82-years-old, and he is working for 10 hours a day.”

    “Amitabh ji's father is a great writer. He could have done anything for the influence he had. But without family influence, he came to a career alone… Once Amitabh ji had a terrible accident. At that time, Indira Gandhi had gone to a conference abroad. When she came to know about the accident, she immediately came to India. Only then did everyone know that Rajiv Gandhi and Amitabh ji had studied together," he added. 

    Watch Vettaiyan prevue 

     

    In the film, Rajinikanth plays an encounter expert who has a knack for confronting extremely dangerous opponents, while Amitabh Bachchan plays his senior, Sathyadev, who disagrees with his methods of dealing with criminals.

    About Vettaiyan 

    In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays Sathyadev. The name of Rajinikanth's role has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, Ritika Singh stars as Roopa, Dushara Vijayan as Saranya, Manju Warrier as Thara, Rana Daggubati as Natraj, and Fahadh Faasil as Patrick.

    This will be Amitabh Bachchan's Telugu debut while also marking Rajinikanth's 170th film. Vettaiyan will be released on October 10 on Dusshera. 

