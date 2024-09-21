Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan was embarrassed by his 'tight jeans' in KKHH

    He did not like tight T-shirts and jeans that he was forced to wear due to his character of Rahul Khanna in the film. He also discussed how, by chance, he scored a basket in the film while throwing the basketball from half-court with his back to the basket.

    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is known for his iconic roles and performances that have shaped the industry over the years. The 58-year-old actor who was last seen in 'Jawan' has talked about his cringeworthy experience while filming the iconic 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in the past. On Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an old interview clip of SRK from the sets of KKRH on his Instagram. 

    In the throwback video, the Pathaan actor is talking about the embarrassing and uncomfortable moments he had to face during the filming. He also talked about how the costume was the most embarrassing part of the film. He did not like tight T-shirts and jeans that he was forced to wear due to his character of Rahul Khanna in the film. He also discussed how, by chance, he scored a basket in the film while throwing the basketball from half-court with his back to the basket.

    Karan posted the video with the caption, "So much of what @iamsrk wore in KKHH is still so fashion relevant even today! The belt bag… the oversized hoodies … the graffiti jeans… and many more! ( ok the Lycra tight tees are a massive No no today but some unfortunate souls still wear them ) but Bhai was so uncomfortable in those bright tight garments and yet pulled them off with main fashioncore energy! Also … I remember whilst shooting the basketball sequence I kept calling it “a goal” till bhai took me aside and whispered “it’s a basket” and I looked around for one till the penny dropped !! #memories #the90s"

    In the clip, SRK said, “The most embarrassing moment is the costumes that I have to wear when I am playing the young guy, mujhe lagta hai meri jeans zyada tight hai, T-shirt zyada tight hai."

    "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" also stars Kajol, Rani Mukherji, and Shah Rukh Khan in key parts, with Sana Saeed playing an important role. It received the 46th National Film Award for Best Film For Providing Complete Entertainment. It was KJo's directorial debut, as well as SRK's first collaboration with the filmmaker.

