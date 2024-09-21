Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in red off-shoulder gown as she celebrates her 44th birthday

    Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor started her birthday celebrations in style. The actor was seen wearing a crimson off-the-shoulder outfit that radiated glamour.

    
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 5:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor is now enjoying her 44th birthday. The star celebrated her birthday in style, as befits a fashion queen. She was seen wearing a gorgeous crimson off-the-shoulder dress that emanated glamour.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She summoned her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and delivered a stunning appearance that left her admirers speechless. Kareena wore a Carolina Herrera red off-the-shoulder floor-length dress, styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr. The garment exuded all the pzazz and glitter one could imagine.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It features a modest knot pattern on the shoulders to highlight the décolletage. The thigh-high slit added glitz to the overall design of the garment. This gown retails for $3990, which is around Rs 3,33,208.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kareena styled the dress with transparent strappy shoes and a crimson foundation, which went nicely with the outfit. She used her typical dark smoky eye, well-defined brows, blush, and highlighter for makeup.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While the smoky eye made the eyes the major point of the look, she balanced it out with nude lipstick. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing simply a pair of long, dangling earrings from Hanut Singh's line.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She made her acting debut in 2000, co-starring with Abhishek Bachchan in the film Refugee. With almost two decades in Bollywood, Kareena has produced some remarkable performances and carved out a place for herself in the business.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In terms of employment, the actor most recently appeared in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She is now preparing for the release of Singham Again, which opens in theatres on November 1. 

