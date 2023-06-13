Karan Deol Roka ceremony: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, all brothers in one frame (Photos)

Karan Deol’s pre-wedding celebrations begin: Son of Sunny Deol, will soon marry Drishya Acharya. Abhay Deol poses with cousins Sunny and Bobby

Karan Deol, son of Sunny and Pooja Deol, will soon get married to Drishya Acharya. As you may know, the young actor, the grandson of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, is marrying his long-time girlfriend in just a few days. Drishya is the great-granddaughter of famous director Bimal Roy. The young couple's three-day wedding begins Friday, June 16. Celebrations have begun.

Many pictures and videos go viral from Karan Deol's Roka where Sunny, Bobby, and Abhay Deol posed for the cameras. The trio stayed together, delighting everyone. Sunny Deol wears a black top and blue pants. Bobby looked sharp in a white shirt and black pants. Abhay had a black jacket, trousers and T-shirt.

Fans enjoyed seeing the actor and brothers together. Many used heart and fire emoji in the comments. One admirer suggested, "The trio look the best together!!"

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding

Karan Deol and his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya got engaged on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary. Both families are thrilled about the wedding. Only close family and friends will attend the ceremony. A source told us in May that preparations had begun.

According to sources, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's Punjabi wedding would begin with haldi and continue with mehendi and sangeet. On June 18, Sunday, at Taj Land's End Hotel in Mumbai, the young couple will hold a big wedding celebration for Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Karan's film business friends and colleagues.