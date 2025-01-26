Kalki 2 Update: Nag Ashwin shares exciting news after Rs 12 billion success of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' earned a whopping 1200 crores last year. Now, 'Kalki 2' is coming, and Nag Ashwin has given a thrilling update about it.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 8:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 8:17 PM IST

Prabhas has 5-6 films lined up. The order of completion, shooting schedules, and release dates are uncertain, creating confusion for filmmakers and fans. Nag Ashwin's recent comment adds to this confusion.

article_image2

Prabhas is currently filming 'The Raja Saab,' slated for an April release, but it might be postponed. He's also working on 'Fauji' with Hanu Raghavapudi, an army-backdrop love story unlike any seen before in Indian cinema.

article_image3

Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin updated on 'Kalki 2,' clarifying its shooting and release. The script is complete, pre-production is underway, and shooting will begin when Prabhas is free, possibly by the end of this year, targeting a December 2024 release.

article_image4

With 'The Raja Saab' and 'Fauji' incomplete, and 'Spirit' yet to begin, 'Kalki 2's timeline seems ambitious. 'Salaar 2' is also prioritized. Fans question how Prabhas will manage and if the December 2024 release is feasible.

article_image5

With 'Kalki 2' potentially being part of a series, news of a 'Kalki 3' adds to the intrigue. These developments surprise fans and filmmakers alike, leaving Prabhas's schedule and the films' fates uncertain.

article_image6

Nag Ashwin hinted at 'Kalki' being a series, leading to speculation about 'Kalki 3.' The timing remains a mystery. These uncertainties surprise both Prabhas's fans and the filmmakers involved.

article_image7

Kalki 2898 AD

'Kalki 2898 AD' featured a star-studded cast. Read more: Balakrishna and Nagarjuna's differences resurface; Nag silent on Padma Bhushan. Also read: Ram Charan's acting in 'Game Changer' goes viral.

