Kalki 2 Update: Nag Ashwin shares exciting news after Rs 12 billion success of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' earned a whopping 1200 crores last year. Now, 'Kalki 2' is coming, and Nag Ashwin has given a thrilling update about it.

Prabhas has 5-6 films lined up. The order of completion, shooting schedules, and release dates are uncertain, creating confusion for filmmakers and fans. Nag Ashwin's recent comment adds to this confusion.

Prabhas is currently filming 'The Raja Saab,' slated for an April release, but it might be postponed. He's also working on 'Fauji' with Hanu Raghavapudi, an army-backdrop love story unlike any seen before in Indian cinema.

Nag Ashwin updated on 'Kalki 2,' clarifying its shooting and release. The script is complete, pre-production is underway, and shooting will begin when Prabhas is free, possibly by the end of this year, targeting a December 2024 release.

With 'The Raja Saab' and 'Fauji' incomplete, and 'Spirit' yet to begin, 'Kalki 2's timeline seems ambitious. 'Salaar 2' is also prioritized. Fans question how Prabhas will manage and if the December 2024 release is feasible.

With 'Kalki 2' potentially being part of a series, news of a 'Kalki 3' adds to the intrigue. These developments surprise fans and filmmakers alike, leaving Prabhas's schedule and the films' fates uncertain.

