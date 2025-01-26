February School Holidays 2025: Complete list of holidays across India

School Holidays: February is packed with festivals, meaning plenty of school holidays for children. Here's a detailed list.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 10:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

School Holiday

February holidays: Winter break is ending, and children are returning to school. While some states extended holidays due to the cold, most schools are now functioning normally. February is just around the corner, beginning with the arrival of Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge. Schools and colleges will be closed for this occasion. This month brings not just one or two, but several holidays. Here's a breakdown of the days off you can expect.

General Holidays: Sundays fall on February 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd, and the 15th is a second Saturday, providing additional time off. Other holidays include:

article_image2

February Holidays

February 2nd: Sri Panchami / Vasant Panchami

Saraswati Puja is celebrated on Sri Panchami or Vasant Panchami, honoring Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, art, science, and intelligence. Schools are closed in many regions for this festival.

February 14th: Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat is an optional public holiday observed by Muslims. Government schools in some parts of the country are closed.

February 19th: Shivaji Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, celebrated on February 19th, commemorates the birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler. This year marks his 395th birth anniversary. Schools in Maharashtra and some other states will be closed.

article_image3

School Holiday

February 24th: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated annually on the full moon day of Magh month, falling on February 24th this year. Born in 1398 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, he was named Ravidas as he was born on a Sunday. His birth anniversary is a holiday in Uttar Pradesh and several other states.

February 26th: Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, is celebrated on the 14th night of the Krishna Paksha in the Phalguna month. Observed with great fervor across India, it results in school and college closures. Students can confirm these holidays through official circulars from their state government or school.

