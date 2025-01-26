Happy Republic Day 2025: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and others celebs extend warm wishes to fans

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on January 26, with immense pride and joy. The day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, establishing the country as a republic. While the nation comes together in schools, colleges, and public institutions to honor this historic occasion, celebrities are also sharing their heartfelt wishes with fans on social media. Prominent stars like Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kamal Haasan, and Mahesh Babu took to their platforms to express their patriotic fervor and celebrate the spirit of India.

The stars shared messages of unity, pride, and progress, reminding their followers of the significance of this day. Many of them also posted pictures and videos showcasing the grandeur of the Republic Day celebrations, spreading cheer and positivity. The nation’s love for its Republic Day is alive and thriving, resonating through the wishes of both citizens and celebrities alike.

Stars Celebrate India's 75th Republic Day with Warm Wishes for Fans:





