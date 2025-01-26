'Dhami's Dominance Solidified with Victory in the "Semifinals of Power"

Undoubtedly, this is BJP's best performance in municipal elections to date, with numbers backing the claim.

Dhamis Dominance Solidified with Victory in the "Semifinals of Power"
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 7:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 7:11 PM IST

BJP's Best-Ever Performance in Uttarakhand's Municipal Elections

Where the Situation Seemed Weak, Dhami Became the Savior

Despite a Busy Schedule, He Reached Every Corner for Campaigning

Undoubtedly, this is BJP's best performance in municipal elections to date, with numbers backing the claim. Viewed as the "semifinal of power" for 2027, BJP emerged victorious. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shone as the party's biggest star, effectively leading the campaign. The results have solidified Dhami's dominance.

The BJP's win in municipal elections holds significant importance. Out of the 11 municipal corporation mayoral elections, BJP won 10—a record-breaking achievement for the party. Beyond municipal corporations, elections were held for 89 positions in municipal councils and nagar panchayats, where BJP secured over 30 presidencies. The party also maintained dominance in the election of councilors. While local issues often dominate municipal elections, the performance of the government was also under scrutiny. BJP can now claim that the results reflect public approval of Dhami's governance.

Despite a hectic schedule, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tirelessly campaigned, and his efforts bore fruit for BJP. Wherever the party faced challenges during the elections, the organization's hopes rested on Dhami. Meanwhile, Dhami managed to balance pressing issues like UCC, national games, and the Delhi assembly elections, while still energizing BJP candidates. This victory has significantly boosted the party's confidence for the upcoming panchayat and 2027 assembly elections.

Dhami's "Triple Engine" Slogan Gains Momentum

While campaigning, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to voters to empower BJP in municipal bodies, creating a "triple engine" for development. He referred to the Modi government at the center as the first engine, the state government as the second, and BJP boards in municipalities as the third. This slogan resonated with voters and played a crucial role in BJP's victory.

Biggest and Closest Wins in Municipal Corporations

The municipal elections saw notable victories for BJP. In the state's largest and oldest municipal corporation, Dehradun, BJP candidate Saurabh Thapliyal won by a record margin of 1,05,000 votes. On the other hand, in Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation, BJP candidate Kalpana Dewalal won by just 17 votes, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Why BJP's Victory is Significant

Victory in 10 out of 11 municipal corporations in Uttarakhand.

Secured over 40 seats in 100 municipal bodies.

Landslide victory in the largest Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

Success in Almora's first municipal corporation election.

Avenged previous losses in Haridwar and Kotdwar.

Turned the tide in Pithoragarh with a 17-vote margin.

Secured victory in the prestigious Rishikesh municipal elections.

Won in all four municipal bodies within the CM's assembly constituency.

First female chairperson elected in Mussoorie Municipal Council.

Historic win in Roorkee Municipal Corporation elections for the first time.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

Crypto Gold Rush: These 5 Coins Are the Best to Buy Now Before They Shoot to the Moon

Crypto Gold Rush: These 5 Coins Are the Best to Buy Now Before They Shoot to the Moon

The Power of the Process: Academic Excellence and the Elance Process

The Power of the Process: Academic Excellence and the Elance Process

Redefining Car Accessories Market: Drivestylish is Setting New Standards

Redefining Car Accessories Market: Drivestylish is Setting New Standards

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

9 actionable tips for choosing the best health insurance policy

Recent Stories

Tata acquires 60% stake in 2nd iPhone manufacturing plant in India, boosting job creation vkp

Tata acquires 60% stake in 2nd iPhone manufacturing plant in India, boosting job creation

'Cringe': AAP uses AI video with Kejriwal, Ambedkar and Gandhi to promote Delhi 2025 polls, trolled (WATCH) vkp

'Cringe': AAP uses AI video with Kejriwal, Ambedkar and Gandhi to promote Delhi 2025 polls, trolled (WATCH)

Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help injured biker, sends ambulance for assistance (WATCH) vkp

Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help injured biker, sends ambulance for assistance (WATCH)

Just never retire: Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return HRD

'Just never retire': Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return

Setback for Yunus-led govt in Bangladesh as US freezes foreign aid for 90 days shk

Setback for Yunus-led govt in Bangladesh as US freezes foreign aid for 90 days

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon