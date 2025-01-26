'Dhami's Dominance Solidified with Victory in the "Semifinals of Power"

Undoubtedly, this is BJP's best performance in municipal elections to date, with numbers backing the claim.

BJP's Best-Ever Performance in Uttarakhand's Municipal Elections

Where the Situation Seemed Weak, Dhami Became the Savior

Despite a Busy Schedule, He Reached Every Corner for Campaigning

Undoubtedly, this is BJP's best performance in municipal elections to date, with numbers backing the claim. Viewed as the "semifinal of power" for 2027, BJP emerged victorious. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shone as the party's biggest star, effectively leading the campaign. The results have solidified Dhami's dominance.

The BJP's win in municipal elections holds significant importance. Out of the 11 municipal corporation mayoral elections, BJP won 10—a record-breaking achievement for the party. Beyond municipal corporations, elections were held for 89 positions in municipal councils and nagar panchayats, where BJP secured over 30 presidencies. The party also maintained dominance in the election of councilors. While local issues often dominate municipal elections, the performance of the government was also under scrutiny. BJP can now claim that the results reflect public approval of Dhami's governance.

Despite a hectic schedule, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tirelessly campaigned, and his efforts bore fruit for BJP. Wherever the party faced challenges during the elections, the organization's hopes rested on Dhami. Meanwhile, Dhami managed to balance pressing issues like UCC, national games, and the Delhi assembly elections, while still energizing BJP candidates. This victory has significantly boosted the party's confidence for the upcoming panchayat and 2027 assembly elections.

Dhami's "Triple Engine" Slogan Gains Momentum

While campaigning, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to voters to empower BJP in municipal bodies, creating a "triple engine" for development. He referred to the Modi government at the center as the first engine, the state government as the second, and BJP boards in municipalities as the third. This slogan resonated with voters and played a crucial role in BJP's victory.

Biggest and Closest Wins in Municipal Corporations

The municipal elections saw notable victories for BJP. In the state's largest and oldest municipal corporation, Dehradun, BJP candidate Saurabh Thapliyal won by a record margin of 1,05,000 votes. On the other hand, in Pithoragarh Municipal Corporation, BJP candidate Kalpana Dewalal won by just 17 votes, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Why BJP's Victory is Significant

Victory in 10 out of 11 municipal corporations in Uttarakhand.

Secured over 40 seats in 100 municipal bodies.

Landslide victory in the largest Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

Success in Almora's first municipal corporation election.

Avenged previous losses in Haridwar and Kotdwar.

Turned the tide in Pithoragarh with a 17-vote margin.

Secured victory in the prestigious Rishikesh municipal elections.

Won in all four municipal bodies within the CM's assembly constituency.

First female chairperson elected in Mussoorie Municipal Council.

Historic win in Roorkee Municipal Corporation elections for the first time.

Latest Videos