Will Ibrahim Ali Khan make bollywood debut in new Karan Johar movie ?

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, is reportedly set to make a debut in a new Karan Johar movie, which will star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol Devgn in lead roles. - By Mahalekshmi

Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the biggest star kids in B-Town. The son of superstar Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh from Khan’s first marriage, he is set on making a Bollywood debut. Reportedly, Karan Johar will take responsibility for introducing the young actor into the industry.

It has got reported that the film is against the backdrop of terrorist activities in the Kashmir valley and that Kajol will be essaying an important role. The project will be expected to get into work in the upcoming year.

Prithviraj and Kajol will share the screen together for the first time. His debut in Bollywood was with the film ‘Aiyya,’ alongside Rani Mukherjee. The South superstar has since been in several Hindi-language films. He is acting in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Kajol was recently in the news for social media promotion tactic for her new project. Prithviraj has done a plethora of work in the Malayalam industry, with the ‘Aadu Jeevitham’ trailer doing the rounds and intriguing fans. Karan Johar was last in the news for his directorial ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He is popular in the industry for being a catalyst in introducing star kids to the big screen, Bhatt herself being the biggest one.

Ibrahim Ali Khan will follow in the footsteps of his sister Sara Ali Khan after her debut film ‘Kedarnath,’ has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. The sibling duo was also recently captured together in public. We await further reports on this upcoming project and the presence of the young actor in cinemas.

