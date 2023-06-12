Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naseeruddin Shah apologises after being criticised for his Sindhi language comments

    When questioned why he was being "crucified," Naseeruddin Shah "apologised to the entire Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan."
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    Following a recent speech, Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah garnered headlines a few days ago. The legendary actor stated that Pakistan no longer has Sindhi speakers in his speech. The actor has a reputation for speaking his thoughts, which is not always well received by others, and this has gotten him into trouble. For his most recent comment about Sindhi, he has received a lot of anger. Shah has since written a letter of apology to Pakistan's entire Sindhi-speaking community.

    He apologised to the whole Sindhi-speaking people of Pakistan, whom I appear to have profoundly hurt by my incorrect opinion, in a post on his official Facebook page on Sunday. I acknowledge that I was misinformed, but is it really necessary to punish me for it? Jesus said, "Let him who is free from..." After years of being misunderstood for a bright person, I actually quite like being labelled "ignorant" and a "pretend intellectual." It has changed significantly.

    Another email from Naseeruddin Shah seeking to clear the matter read, "Two totally unwarranted controversies seem to have emerged around things I've said recently. One relates to my inaccurate description of the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I made a mistake there. The second disagreement concerns what I ought to have said regarding the connection between Marathi and Farsi. Many Marathi terms have Farsi roots, to be accurate. Not to disparage the Marathi language, but rather to discuss how variety enhances all civilizations Arabic, Turkish, Farsi, and Hindi all make up Urdu. In addition to Hindustani, all European languages have contributed terms to English, thus I believe this is true of all languages used worldwide.

    Pakistani actor Mansha to respond on Twitter and write, "As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ."
     

